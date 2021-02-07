Scientists have for the first time found evidence of China beetles infesting gooseberry or amla plants in Arunachal Pradesh and few other northeastern states. The scientists also anticipated that these China beetles may spread to major litchi and gooseberry growing states like Bihar West Bengal Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand if sufficient measures are not taken. A study conducted by noted entomologist M.M. Kumawat and other scientists from the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) in Arunachal Pradesh has found a severe infestation of Chinese stem borer beetle Aristobia Reticulator (Voet) on gooseberry plants in the East Siang district of the