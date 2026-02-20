Bethenny Frankel’s Kidney Disease Progresses To Stage 3A: Why Early Screening Is Critical To Slowing CKD

In a recent Instagram post shared on January 22, Bethenny Frankel revealed that her kidney disease has progressed from Stage 2 to Stage 3A.

Bethenny Frankel Health Update: 'The Real Housewives of New York' star Bethenny Frankel, 55, who opened up about her diagnosis with stage 2 chronic kidney disease (CKD) in a social media post on January 22, recently shared that the disease has moved into the next stage. In an Instagram post shared on 19 February, the 55-year-old star shared in length about her battle with kidney health and how she gets anxiety thinking about the way forward.

Initially, Bethenny Frankel shared about CKD diagnosis with intentions to spread awareness on taking precautions in one's own life. After almost a month, the television personality revealed, "Just left the kidney doctor, he said I actually have stage 3A chronic kidney disease which is right in the middle." Her doctor said she is not 'quite at a medication point' and encouraged her to drink more water. She added, "He said my kidneys have had some damage because presumably my big anaphylactic allergy episode years ago, but it's not quite for medication. I'm not going to be alarmed yet, and we'll keep drinking water. He said it's the most important thing."

The television personality confessed in the video that she is always dehydrated, which is why it gives her anxiety. Finding out about how the disease advanced to Stage 3A, she said, "So, right now, this is a step in the wrong direction, but not to be totally alarmed and to come back and get tested in a couple of months. I have a little bit of anxiety and I'm sick to my stomach, but I'm remaining calm."

Frankel once again reminded her fans to make sure they complete regular doctor visits and tests so they can keep their health in check. Previously, the 55-year-old star said, "I have a medical announcement. Not because I want you to worry, but because I want you to take precautions in your own life, be mindful."

Why Early Screening Is Critical To Slowing CKD

According to the National Kidney Foundation, a person living with Stage 3A Chronic Kidney Disease has mild to moderate loss of kidney function. It states, "People with stage 3a CKD have an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) between 45 and 59 for 3 months or more. Another way to think about these numbers is your kidneys are working at 45-59% of what the average two healthy kidneys in a young person can do."

The NFK warns that Stage 3A CKD can increase your risk of developing heart disease even if your uACR is lower than 30. It sates, "As your uACR number goes up, your risks of developing heart disease and CKD progression (worsening) both go up dramatically." Some of the common symptoms of Stage 3A CKD include peeing more often or less often than usual, itchy or dry skin, feeling tired, nausea, loss of appetite and weight loss without trying to lose weight.

