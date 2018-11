The problem of gas is also caused due to many problems. The gastric problem can make you restless. Also, due to the accumulation of gas in the alimentary canal, you can not focus on any other work. There are several reasons behind the gas formation. But the major reasons behind bloating and gas formation are eating and drinking. Here in this article, we have mentioned some diet tips that will prevent you from developing gas problems.

A good way to avoid gas formation in the stomach is to keep a little gap between drinking food and water. To avoid the problem of gas, drink water at least 20-25 minutes before eating or one hour after consuming the meal. Never drink any kind of liquids along with your food. However, there are ways as well, let’s have a look.