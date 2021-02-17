High levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol also called bad cholesterol is associated with many health problems including heart attack or stroke. Too much cholesterol can clog blood vessels and reduce blood flow through your arteries. Eventually this can lead to a heart attack or a stroke. Cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins are recommended to reduce blood cholesterol levels and prevent such cardiovascular event. But following healthy lifestyle practices which include regular exercise a healthy diet lower alcohol intake and maintaining your weight is also known to help improve cholesterol profiles by lowering bad cholesterol and increasing healthy high-density lipoprotein