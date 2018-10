Apart from liver, kidneys and the heart the large intestine is another important organ which most of us forget. The most significant part of digestive health is colon health and for optimal digestive wellness, it should be cleaned. It constitutes of four parts which include descending colon, ascending colon, transverse colon, and sigmoid colon. Colon is considered an important organ because it helps the body absorb nutrients and calories, also helps in digesting food. The large intestine balances the electrolytes and the body’s pH level as well. Here we will discuss about how to cleanse your colon naturally.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar promotes the growth of healthy gut bacteria in the colon and at the same time helps in cleansing the colon because it possesses antioxidant and antibiotic properties. ACV also contains a bacterium called Acetobacter which aids in proper functioning of your gut and in the digestion process.

Saltwater or Plain Water

Drinking plenty of water helps the colon in flushing out the toxins effectively and also aids in regulating your digestion. Every day, consume 6 to 8 glasses of lukewarm water. On the other hand, saltwater is beneficial for people who are suffering from bowel irregularity and constipation. Mix 2 teaspoons of Himalayan salt or sea salt with lukewarm water and drink it before having breakfast on an empty stomach.

Lemon Detox Juice

Lemons aids in the detoxification and speeds up your metabolism because they are rich in vitamin C. It enables proper digestion due to its citric acid content which also helps in the production of digestive juices. Lemon juice can effectively remove toxins from the body, thus it is very good for colon cleansing.

Raw Vegetable Juices and Smoothies

Raw vegetable juices or smoothies in the digestion process because they contain fibre and nutrients. While making the juice keep the pulp and skin intact to make most of the fibre and nutrients. You could opt for veggies like cucumber, tomato, spinach, carrots, beetroot, etc. to cleanse your colon.