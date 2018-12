An abnormal enlargement of the thyroid gland is known as goitre. It is mostly harmless and one of the most common thyroid disorders. It is also known as iodine deficiency disorder. The lack of iodine content in the body is the most common cause of goitre. The two types of goitre are diffuse small goitre and nodular goitre. They do not necessarily show any symptoms in all cases.

The most common symptoms of goitre are difficulty in swallowing, coughing, hoarseness, and breathing, and a visible swelling at the base of your neck. It can develop during any age. Currently, in India, there is an estimate of 1.5 Billion people who have been diagnosed with a goitre. However, to treat goitre naturally here are some simple, yet effective home remedies.

Virgin coconut oil

Coconut oil is highly beneficial for reducing the swelling because of its high amount of lauric acid. When you consume the lauric acid it converts to monolaurin. It has antimicrobial properties and improves iodine absorption from the food. Virgin coconut oil helps in reducing the swelling because it has anti-inflammatory properties as well. You can add coconut oil to smoothies, tea or coffee, soups and use it for cooking as well.

Castor Oil

Castor oil helps in reducing the goitre swelling because of its anti-inflammatory properties. It helps in reducing the size of the swelling. Take few drops of castor oil and in a circular motion gently massage the swollen neck area. Leave it overnight, and until the swelling reduces continue doing this every night.

Bentonite Clay

It is an effective remedy in the case of goitre because of its toxin absorption nature. It absorbs the toxins from the goitre and help in reducing the swelling. To make a smooth paste, add water to the bentonite clay. On the swollen area apply the paste evenly and allow it to dry. Then rinse it off with water.