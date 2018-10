Conjunctivitis or pink eye is the inflammation of the conjunctiva. It happens to babies and young children as well. The conjunctiva is a thin, transparent membrane that lines the inside of the eyelids and the whites of the eyes. The blood vessels become more visible when inflamed which gives the eye the characteristic redness or pinkness of conjunctivitis. The inflammation of the conjunctiva could be caused due to an irritant, infection or allergen. This condition is contagious in nature and you should refrain your child from playing with other kids so that the infection does not spread to other children.

What are the causes of conjunctivitis in babies?

One of the common cause is a viral infection, the child would have a pink eye along with cold-like symptoms. Some of the other symptoms include eye drops which are given at the time of birth and blocked tear ducts.

What are the symptoms of pink eyes in babies?

The whites of the eye appear pink or slightly red. Eyes may become teary and lower rim of the eyelids become red.

However, here in this article, we have discussed about a few home remedies which can treat pink eyes in babies.

Breast Milk: Yes, mother’s milk has healing properties. The breast milk contains colostrum which is highly rich in micronutrients. According to the doctors, breast milk can heal almost all kinds of basic ailments in infants. Apply breast milk on both the eyelids for about 2 to 3 times per day. You can also use a dropper to apply the breast milk. Breast milk can be applied by expressing initially in a cup/bowl and then dropping it to the eyes or by expressing it directly. Apply the breast milk to both the eyes even if only one eye is infected. This would certainly avoid the spreading of the infection.

Raw honey: It has been widely used for its antibacterial, antibiotic, and antifungal features. Raw honey is also effective in curing various eye infections. Take about a half cup of honey and add an equal amount of slightly warm water. In each eye put one or two drops. You can also use a clean dropper. Till the infection heals you can do this every few hours.