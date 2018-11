Body odour is embarrassing. Apocrine glands are mostly linked with body odour. These glands are often found in the nipples, armpits, genital area, breasts, and ears. However, these glands are responsible for the secretion of milk in the breasts and earwax in the ears. They also secrete sweat in your underarms, genital area and nipples. The sweat produced by these glands create body odours. The result of bacteria breaking down the protein-rich sweat may sometimes cause foul-smelling odour. Underarm odour is also common in children.

Vinegar

Vinegar or apple cider vinegar is yet another potent remedy to get rid of underarm odour. All you need is 1 cup of vinegar or apple cider vinegar. Take some apple cider vinegar in a small bowl. Dip a cotton ball in this and apply it directly to your underarms. You must apply this twice daily, once in the morning after bath and in the night before going to bed. It is loaded with antibacterial properties that will help kill the odour-causing germs and it is acidic in nature.

Garlic

This can be considered as the best remedy for getting rid of underarm odour. Every day chew on some garlic cloves. If you don’t like the strong flavour, just add some minced garlic to your daily diet. You may also consider taking garlic supplements.

Baking soda

All you need is one tablespoon of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Mix baking soda and lemon juice in equal quantities. Apply it directly to your underarms and leave it on for about 2 to 3 minutes, then take a shower. For a few weeks do this daily. Baking soda keeps your underarms dry and sweat-free. Its antibacterial properties fight the bacteria that cause the foul smell.