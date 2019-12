A healthy lifestyle can help prevent chronic diseases and long-term illnesses. And maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not a difficult task, you just need to follow some healthy habits. Here some best health care tips that will help you stay happy and healthy in 2020.

Eat a variety of foods

To stay healthy, your need to eat more than 40 different nutrients. At least include one food rich in carbohydrates, such as cereals, rice, pasta, potatoes, and bread at every meal. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, as they are the good sources of vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Cut salt and sugar intake

A high salt intake can result in high blood pressure and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Eating too much sugar is also associated with weight gain and various diseases like obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers, tooth decay, etc.

Drink plenty of fluids

Water is essential for the kidneys and other bodily functions. It helps lubricate the joints. Dehydration, which happens when the body is not getting enough fluid, can also cause skin disorders and wrinkling.

You need to drink at least 1.5 litres of fluid a day. We can also add fruit juices, tea, soft drinks, milk and other healthy drinks to meet the required amount of fluid in the body.

Keep your heart healthy

A healthy lifestyle is the key to a healthy heart. If you’re a smoker, quit it now. Smoking is said to be the main causes of coronary heart disease. When you stop smoking, your risk of a heart attack may reduce about half that of a smoker a year later.

Staying active can also significantly reduce your risk of developing heart disease. Just 30 minutes of physical activity, such as cycling, yoga, walking or jogging for 5 days a week may do the magic to your body. Follow a heart-heathy diet, by adding more vegetables and fruits in your daily menu.

Maintain a healthy body weight

Obesity and overweight increases the risks of a wide range of diseases, such diabetes, heart diseases and cancer. Remember the saying, “we are what we eat.” Eating more than you need can lead to excess body weight. So, be mindful while eating and stay more active.