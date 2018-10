A bad lifestyle and toxic air affect our lungs. And pollution, dirt and impurities lead to various respiratory diseases and also cause difficulty in breathing. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), respiratory diseases claim 3 million lives per year. So, taking care of your lungs is very important and for that, you need to incorporate a few healthy foods in your diet. Here we have mentioned a few names of foods which you can have to maintain healthy lungs.

Garlic

Garlic is known for its various health benefits and allicin is the main phytonutrient present in it. It has blood pressure-lowering antimicrobial and anticancer properties. According to Chinese scientists, garlic consumption had a positive effect on patients with lung disorders and lung cancer. To help protect your lungs from infection and diseases consume 2-3 cloves of garlic per day in salads, salad dressings and curries.

Apples

Apples are rich sources of antioxidants and phytochemicals (like catechins, chlorogenic acid, and phloridzin that help reduce the risk of inflammation, asthma, and cardiovascular disease. To keep your lungs healthy consume an apple every day for breakfast or as a snack.

Apricot

Sweet apricots are potent protectors of your lungs and they are also very delicious. According to the researchers, apricots are great sources of vitamin C & E, lycopene and beta-carotene. All these compounds are antioxidants that help rummage the harmful free oxygen radicals. Apricots have anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, antimicrobial, and anticancer properties. Add them to your smoothies, salads or breakfast bowl.

Ginger

Ginger is the best home remedy for treating cold and sore throat. According to the scientists, ginger contains a gingerol, bioactive compound. And it is this compound that is responsible for the pungent taste of ginger. Gingerol also helps prevent migraines, asthma, cold, and hypertension. Add chopped ginger root into your breakfast juice or detox water.