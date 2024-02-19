Besides Pap Smear, These Lesser-Known Tests Can Detect Cervical Cancer Early

During the tests -- Pap smear, HPV, VIA -- if abnormalities are detected, cervical biopsy may be required. A sample of cervical tissue is removed and examined for signs of cancer or precancerous changes. Conducting a biopsy is important, as it can provide a "definitive diagnosis".

Colposcopy is a procedure with which doctors can closely examine the cervix, vagina and vulva for abnormalities using a magnifying instrument called a colposcope. It can help identify suspicious areas that may require further evaluation.

You may like to read

Endocervical Curettage (ECC)

ECC involves scraping cells from the inside of the cervix using a small spoon-shaped instrument called a curette. It is typically performed during colposcopy for obtaining additional tissue samples from the endocervical canal, which may have the presence of abnormalities.

Have you had any of these tests done?