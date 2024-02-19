  • ENG

Besides Pap Smear, These Lesser-Known Tests Can Detect Cervical Cancer Early

Pap smear is recommended for women aged 30 and above, but younger women can also benefit from it. Read on to find out what some other tests are.

Written by Prerna Mittra |Updated : February 19, 2024 6:02 PM IST

It is important to detect cancers early, so as to prevent their progression and to improve treatment outcomes. Cervical cancer is considered to be an aggressive form of cancer, but it can also be prevented. Several tests are available to catch it at its early stages, thereby providing women with the opportunity to protect their health and live a long life. One such test is the Pap smear, also known as Pap test. It is a widely-used procedure to detect abnormal cervical cells that could lead to cancer. A healthcare provider will collect cells from the cervix and examine them to check if everything is fine. It is recommended for women aged 30 and above, but younger women can also benefit from it. Read on to find out what some other lesser-known tests are.

HPV testing

Human papillomavirus (HPV) testing can also detect cervical cancer early. HPV is a virus that causes cervical cancer. The test looks for the presence of HPV in cervical cells, which can indicate a higher chance of developing cancer.

Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA)

VIA is a simple and cost-effective screening method. It involves applying acetic acid to the cervix and visually inspecting it for abnormalities. If suspicious areas are found, further tests may be needed. It is helpful for women with limited access to healthcare.

Liquid-based Cytology (LBC)

It is a variation of the Pap smear. Instead of directly smearing cells onto a slide, they are suspended in a liquid solution for examination. It is said to decrease the number of inadequate samples and provide reliable results. Detection of HPV can also be done using the same sample.

Cervical biopsy

During the tests -- Pap smear, HPV, VIA -- if abnormalities are detected, cervical biopsy may be required. A sample of cervical tissue is removed and examined for signs of cancer or precancerous changes. Conducting a biopsy is important, as it can provide a "definitive diagnosis".

Colposcopy

Colposcopy is a procedure with which doctors can closely examine the cervix, vagina and vulva for abnormalities using a magnifying instrument called a colposcope. It can help identify suspicious areas that may require further evaluation.

Endocervical Curettage (ECC)

ECC involves scraping cells from the inside of the cervix using a small spoon-shaped instrument called a curette. It is typically performed during colposcopy for obtaining additional tissue samples from the endocervical canal, which may have the presence of abnormalities.

