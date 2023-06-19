Bengaluru Dads Taking Lead in Seeking Medical Consultation for Kids, Study Shows

Recently, a Practo report revealed that pediatric consultations by men has grown by 40 per cent in the last 5 years.

Bengaluru accounted for 31 per cent of the consultations, followed by Delhi-NCR region contributing to 26 per cent.

It was once not uncommon to see mothers taking the lead in keeping the track of their child's symptoms and reporting them to the attending doctor. Women have long been bearing the role of nurturer and hence when children fall ill, mothers were the preferred care taker. Many socio-economic changes have led the fathers to become more involved in their child's health. They are increasingly more present during the pregnancy, more involved in their children's education and health care.

Also, the role of a father in their children's health and development has become to the fore of research. Their involvement right from birth is beneficial to the child in many ways. Sensitive and involved fathers contribute to a child's physical, cognitive, emotional and social life.

Simran Rao, a 24-year- old woman working in Bengaluru shared a memory of her childhood: "When I used to fall sick, I would first tell it to my mom. I have health anxiety. Sometimes, I even overthink a flu. In these times, I need a strong, confident figure for reassurance. While my dad is one the most compassionate being on earth, my mom was the one taking lead when it comes to me and my sister's health. Sometimes we exaggerate symptoms or panic unnecessarily. Fathers can be that rock who can ground us at that time."

TRENDING NOW

More dads seeking consultations?

Recently, a Practo report revealed that pediatric consultations by men has grown by 40 per cent in the last 5 years. Breaking down the data city-wise showcased; Bangalore accounted for 31 per cent of the consultations, followed by Delhi-NCR region contributing to 26 per cent, Hyderabad contributing to 9 per cent, and Chennai contributing to 5 per cent, Mumbai and Pune contributing to 4 per cent and 5 per cent respectively. Tier 2 markets contributed to 20 per cent of the consultations. As per the report, it was recorded that men in the age-group of 25-44 years accounted for 75 per cent of pediatric consultations.

Actively involved fathers and children's health

As per Dr Shiv Dubey, MD (Pediatrics, MBBS, Practo), society's evolving attitudes and cultural norms are leading to more inclusive parenting duties and increased involvement of fathers in their children's well-being.

He said: "In recent years, there has been a noticeable and encouraging shift in the incremental role of fathers in routine care and seeking consultations for their children. One significant factor contributing to this change is the growing recognition of the importance of paternal involvement in a child's life. Research has consistently shown that children who have actively involved fathers tend to experience numerous benefits, including better cognitive development, emotional well-being, and social competence. Acknowledging this, fathers are increasingly taking a more proactive stance in caregiving and healthcare decision-making. The rise of online consultations has also played a crucial role in facilitating fathers' involvement. Virtual healthcare platforms have made it easier for parents, regardless of gender, to seek medical advice and consultations conveniently from their homes."

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES