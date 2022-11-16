Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma Put On Life-Support After Suffering Multiple Cardiac Arrests

According to the reports, the actress was admitted to the hospital on November 15 after suffering multiple heart attacks. The actress was given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as per the authority.

In a heartbreaking news coming in from the city of Bengal, Tollywood actress Aindrila Sharma's health condition has suddenly deteriorated and she has been put on life support (ventilator). According to the reports, the actress was admitted to the hospital on November 15 after suffering multiple heart attacks. The actress was given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as per the authority. "Sharma is currently on ventilator support and her condition is quite delicate," hospital sources told the media.

In the preliminary hospital reports, doctors mentioned that Sharma has suffered a heart attack which was followed by a brain stroke on November 1. The actress suffered from an intracranial hemorrhage and underwent left frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery. According to media reports, the actress' new CT scan reports have shown that there are severe blood clots in her brain, which is on the opposite side of her head, where she was operated on.

In a recent statement to the media, the doctors who are treating the actress have informed that it is impossible for them to operate on the new blood clots, however, a set of new medicines have been given to her and they are waiting for the actress' response to them.

On November 14, Aindrila's boyfriend took to Facebook and informed the actress' fans about her health update. Take a look at the post HERE:

Requesting the actress' fans to pray for a miracle, Aindrila's boyfriend mentioned that the actress is fighting an inhuman battle. Aindrila Sharma is also a cancer survivor who was declared cancer-free twice before she suffered from back-to-back strokes earlier this month. Some of her boyfriend's post on social media is a sign of how courageous Sharma is. Take a look:

We wish you a speedy recovery Aindrila Sharma.

