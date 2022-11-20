Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma Dies At 24 After Suffering Multiple Cardiac Arrests

Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma Dies At 24

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma died at the age of 24 after suffering several cardiac arrests on Sunday.

In a heartbreaking incident, Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma lost a days-long battle on Sunday. She was 24. Aindrila was admitted to a city hospital on November 15 after she suffered multiple heart attacks. According to the reports, nights of Saturday and Sunday, her condition worsened, following which she was admitted to the hospital where she was given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

According to the preliminary health reports, Sharma has suffered a heart attack which was also followed by back-to-back brain strokes on November 1.

#RIP Aindrila Sharma: Tributes Pour In

Taking to Twitter, Tollywood actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, wrote: 'Stay in peace Aindrila. Let Aindrila's will power be our inspiration.'

... ... Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) November 20, 2022

Actor Jeet also shared a heartwarming condolence for the late actress' boyfriend, actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury, and wrote, "My deepest condolences for her family & fans..Stay strong #SabyasachiChowdhury no words can suffice the pain you are going through."

... #Aindrilasharma |🙏🙏🙏 My deepest condolences for her family & fans.. Stay strong #SabyasachiChowdhury no words can suffice the pain you are going through pic.twitter.com/W9Vw6zfseg Jeet (@jeet30) November 20, 2022

Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of our young artiste Aindrila Sharma. The talented actress won several accolades including the Tele Samman Award. My deepest condolences to her family, fans & friends. I pray they find the courage in this hour of grief. Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 20, 2022

Deeply saddened by the passing away of 24 year old actress Aindrila Sharma. Art & artists never die. She would always remain alive in the hearts of her innumerous fans. Everyone will remember her fighting spirit. Heartfelt condolences to her family, friends & fans. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/E1ix4kFdK3 Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) November 20, 2022

Aindrila Sharma Was A Cancer Survivor

The actress suffered from an intracranial hemorrhage and underwent left frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery. According to media reports, the actress' new CT scan reports have shown that there are many severe blood clots found in her brain post-cardiac arrest. In the statement, the doctors also mentioned that it was impossible for them to operate on those newer blood clots and that they are waiting for some miracle to happen. However, the actress lost the battle and left us forever.

