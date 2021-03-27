Not just erectile dysfunction taking viagra may also help in reducing the risk of heart diseases in men. Yes you read that right. A recent study has revealed that men who took viagra after a heart attack lived longer without suffering any other heart complications for life. The study which was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) stated that taking viagra can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases in men and thus help in increasing their life span. “Viagra worked better than alprostadil at extending lifespan and lowering the risk of another heart attack”