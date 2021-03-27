Not just erectile dysfunction, taking viagra may also help in reducing the risk of heart diseases in men. Yes, you read that right. A recent study has revealed that men who took viagra after a heart attack lived longer without suffering any other heart complications for life. Also Read - Beta blockers will not make you depressed, but it can interfere with a good night’s sleep

The study which was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) stated that taking viagra can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases in men and thus help in increasing their life span.

"Viagra worked better than alprostadil at extending lifespan and lowering the risk of another heart attack," one of the study authors was quoted as saying.

The study added — Men suffering from coronary artery diseases when took viagra due to impotence not only helped them to manage the sexual ability but also reduced the risk of another heart attack.

What are coronary artery diseases? These are mainly those conditions wherein a person’s body develops blockages in the arteries that supply blood to the heart. Some of the common symptoms may include — pounding heartbeat rate, extreme exhaustion, chest pain, excessive sweating, breathing issues, etc.

The research was conducted among 16,548 Swedish men who had experienced both ED and a heart condition in the last six months. According to the reports, of the total, some received alprostadil, and others were given viagra. The result showed that all those who were given viagra did not develop any further heart-related disorders and were safe afterward.

How Viagra Can Help To Improve Your Health

Not just viagra increases your sexual abilities, taking these pills may also help you in curing other health complications too. Here is a list of other health conditions in which taking these pills can play a huge role — positively.

Viagra Can Help In Dealing With Lung Diseases

Scientists have revealed that taking viagra can actually help men to keep a check on some of the life-threatening lung diseases. According to the experts, viagra can help in relaxing the blood vessels of the lungs — this preventing the condition which can cause hypoxia and sometimes pulmonary hypertension.

You Can Also Keep Your Diabetes Under Control

Viagra may also benefit people with gastroparesis or delayed stomach emptying. This is one of the most common problems among all those who are suffering from diabetes.

Other Heart-Related Ailments

Taking viagra in a limited quantity can also help you keep yourself safe from stroke and other heart-related ailments. (Already discussed above)

Increase Your Stamina

These pills can also help in increasing your stamina and can protect mountaineers from developing lung problems associated with high altitude.