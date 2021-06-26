We are now at a time when everyone has become COVID 19 literate. This crazy pandemic has created havoc in the lives of people. Due to the information overload from various sources all are well aware about the damage the deadly virus can cause. So I will not write about that. What I would rather focus on is how to recover from the disease regaining health and function. That is where physiotherapy comes into picture. I am a physiotherapist in a teaching institute and I along with my Physiotherapist colleagues have treated a number of corona patients in the ICUs