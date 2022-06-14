Benefits of Blood Donation: Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Donate Blood

It is World Blood Donor Day! Let's understand why you should donate blood.

14th June marks World Blood Donor Day. On this date, we raise awareness about the significance of blood donation. So, the one question which comes to your mind when we talk about blood donation is why it is important, and what happens when you donate blood? In this article, we understand what is the significance of donating blood, and what are the benefits of it. To tell us everything about this, we have with us Dr. Vinay Bhat, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad.

Why Should You Donate Blood?

Dr. Bhat says blood donation is done for the noble cause of saving the lives of many. It is estimated that a single unit of blood can save the lives of three people as it is extracted into different components like platelets, plasma, and red and white blood cells. In India, people are still scared to donate blood due to the myths revolving around it. However, it is important to understand that this act has no adverse effect on the body and the platelets regenerate every 3 days. In cases where blood donation can influence the body of the donors, they are advised not to indulge in the activity beforehand. Before giving blood, an individual must undergo several screenings and only upon proper approval from experts, is allowed to donate. In our country, where donated blood is in short supply, every donation count

Dr. Bhat says that Donating blood has benefits for your emotional and physical health. According to a report by the Mental Health Foundation, helping others can:

Reduce stress Improve your emotional well-being Benefit your physical health Help get rid of negative feelings Provide a sense of belonging and reduce isolation

Research has found further evidence of the health benefits that come specifically from donating blood like

Reduce harmful iron stores. Preserve cardiovascular health. Reduce the risk of cancer. Burn calories. Free blood analysis. Give you a sense of pride.