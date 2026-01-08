Ben Stokes Health Update: England Captain Injured With Right Adductor Issue During Fifth Ashes Test - Expert Explains Recovery Journey

Ben Stroke latest health updates: England captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes walked off the ground early on day four of the fifth Ashes Test match here on Wednesday with a right adductor complaint.

Ben Stokes Health Updates: In a major blow for the England team, Captain Ben Stokes has reportedly suffered a serious injury in the right adductor. Stokes walked off the ground early on day four of the fifth Ashes Test match with a right adductor complaint.

Harry Brook, England's vice-captain, said that he took over in the field after Stokes' departure and looks set to lead England on the final day, with Australia favourites to close out a 4-1 series win, as and when their final run-chase gets underway. Speaking during a media briefing, he said, "I don't know if [Stokes] will be bowling tomorrow. I can't imagine he will be, so we're going to have to do it with three seamers." He further added, "That rough looks pretty nice for those lefties, and then Jacksy obviously to the righties as well, it's been spitting out of that, so that'll bring us into the game."

In this piece, we look closely at Ben Stokes' injury and what wait ahead right now for the England Cricket captain.

Ben Stokes Health Update: What Happened To The England Captain?

His team confirmed that Stokes was being assessed for "a right adductor complaint" and that the pain was very much visible on his face. To understand what exactly went wrong and how deadly the condition is, we checked the official website of the American Journal of Sports Medicine. As per experts, adductor injuries commonly referred to as groin strains can range from mild muscle tears to severe ruptures that may require surgery if left untreated. While rarely life-threatening, severe strains can significantly impair mobility, prolong recovery, and increase the risk of complications such as chronic pain or recurrent injuries. Prompt diagnosis, rest, physiotherapy, and, in some cases, surgical intervention are crucial to prevent long-term damage and ensure safe return to sports.

Adductor Injury: How Long Does It Take To Recover Completely?

An adductor injury, commonly known as a groin strain, is a serious health threat that usually occurs when the muscles on the inner thigh are overstretched or torn - a condition that can cause immense pain and discomfort. Such injuries are extremely common during sports.

As per the American Journal of Sports Medicine, the recovery time of such fatal injuries depends on its severity. In case of a mild strain (Grade 1) may heal in 1 2 weeks. While in case of a moderate strain (Grade 2) it is expected that recovery will take 4 6 weeks of rehabilitation. However, in case of a severe tear or rupture (Grade 3), recovery can take 2 3 months or longer and may even need surgery.

Ben Stokes' Health Timeline: This Is His 4th Time Injury

As per records, this is the fourth time when Stokes has suffered a serious injury in the last 18 months. Earlier this year, the 34-year old had missed the 2024 home series with Sri Lanka with a right hamstring tear sustained during the Hundred in August. The injury was so severe that it forced him to sit out the first Test of their winter tour of Pakistan.

Later, in December 2024, Stokes suffered a recurrence of that hamstring tear in the third and final match of England's series in New Zealand. After this, in 2025, the England team captain effectively ruled himself out of the fifth Test against India with a right shoulder injury. With such a rich history of injuries, experts say that Stokes needs to focus a bit extra on his recovery right now.

How Is Stokes Taking Care of His Health?

After back-to-back injuries, Stokes has shifted his complete focus on his body. As of records, the cricket legend has upped his gym sessions and cut down on alcohol. He has actively avoided franchise competitions. That includes the ECB's own Hundred competition, having ruled himself out of 2025's edition with Northern Superchargers before his shoulder injury. He had hinted he would do so again this year, with three Tests against Pakistan starting right after the end of this summer's competition.

