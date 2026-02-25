Bella Hadid Speaks Out On Lyme Disease Impact On Her Mental Health: Key Warning Signs And Prevention Tips

Bella Hadid finally opens up about how this bacterial infection took toll on her mental health at the the time she was undergoing treatment in 2024. She said, "I was emotional because you feel disposable."

Bella Hadid Mental Health: Supermodel Bella Hadid recently opened up about living with Lyme disease, which is a tick-borne illness that can cause severe joint pain, anxiety, brain fog and extreme tiredness. The 29-year-old was first diagnosed with Lyme disease when she was just a 16-year-old.

Bella Hadid Lyme Disease

In a recent conversation with a leading media outlet, Bella shared at length about the mental toll she experienced while going through treatment for Lyme disease in 2025. During an interview, she told her older sister Gigi Hadid, "I was emotional because you feel disposable'. Recalling the times she had to "say no to every job for almost a year", Bella adds, "How good I am doesn't have to do with the jobs that I say yes to. For so long, saying no to a job was, like, who was I to say no to anything?"

"I had to kind of release it and be like, I think people know my heart and my personality and who I am enough now that I can release that and really do the jobs that are with and for the people that I love and trust and support and respect," she continued. "It's so important, not only advocating for yourself, but for your friends and people around you because that, for me, is such a huge part of the excitement and the energy that a work day brings to me, is being able to watch my friends be inspired."

What Is Lyme Disease?

Lyme disease is a chronic medical condition that is caused by a bacterium called Borrelia Burgdorferi. This infection can be transmitted to humans through the bite of blacklegged ticks, which can typically cause bulls-eye rash. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if Lyme diseaseis left untreated, then it can spread to joints, heart and the nervous system, which can be fatal.

Warning Signs Of Lyme Disease

Symptoms of Lyme Disease may vary depending on the severity of the bacterial infection. According to Mayo Clinic, people with Lyme disease at Stage-1 may experience the following symptoms:

Rash Fever Headache Extreme tiredness Joint stiffness Muscle aches and pains Swollen lymph nodes

Whereas individuals at Stage-2 may show the signs below:

Rashes all over the body Neck pain Muscle weakness in the face Irregular heartbeats Back and hip pain that spreads to the legs Pain, numbness or weakness in the hands or feet Painful swelling in the tissues of the eye or eyelid Loss of vision

Additionally, people living with Lyme disease at Stage-3 experiences:

Chronic arthritis Severe neurological impairment Cognitive decline

Tips To Prevent Lyme Disease

Follow these steps to stay protected from the risk of developing Lyme disease, as per the CDC:

Avoid going into the woods during the months of May, June, and July Avoid brush and grass when you go on a hike or walk Wear light-coloured clothing Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts Wear shoes that cover your entire foot Tuck your pant legs into your socks or shoes Tuck your shirt into the waist of your pants Wear a hat Spray an insect repellent containing DEET or permethrin on your clothes and exposed skin Remove your clothing and wash and dry it at high temperatures after being outdoors Always check your body for ticks during the warmer months

