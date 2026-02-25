Bella Hadid Speaks Out On Lyme Disease Impact On Her Mental Health: Key Warning Signs And Prevention Tips

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Bella Hadid Mental Health: Supermodel Bella Hadid recently opened up about living with Lyme disease, which is a tick-borne illness that can cause severe joint pain, anxiety, brain fog and extreme tiredness. The 29-year-old was first diagnosed with Lyme disease when she was just a 16-year-old.
In a recent conversation with a leading media outlet, Bella shared at length about the mental toll she experienced while going through treatment for Lyme disease in 2025. During an interview, she told her older sister Gigi Hadid, "I was emotional because you feel disposable'. Recalling the times she had to "say no to every job for almost a year", Bella adds, "How good I am doesn't have to do with the jobs that I say yes to. For so long, saying no to a job was, like, who was I to say no to anything?"
"I had to kind of release it and be like, I think people know my heart and my personality and who I am enough now that I can release that and really do the jobs that are with and for the people that I love and trust and support and respect," she continued. "It's so important, not only advocating for yourself, but for your friends and people around you because that, for me, is such a huge part of the excitement and the energy that a work day brings to me, is being able to watch my friends be inspired."
Lyme disease is a chronic medical condition that is caused by a bacterium called Borrelia Burgdorferi. This infection can be transmitted to humans through the bite of blacklegged ticks, which can typically cause bulls-eye rash. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if Lyme diseaseis left untreated, then it can spread to joints, heart and the nervous system, which can be fatal.
Symptoms of Lyme Disease may vary depending on the severity of the bacterial infection. According to Mayo Clinic, people with Lyme disease at Stage-1 may experience the following symptoms:
Whereas individuals at Stage-2 may show the signs below:
Additionally, people living with Lyme disease at Stage-3 experiences:
Follow these steps to stay protected from the risk of developing Lyme disease, as per the CDC:
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information