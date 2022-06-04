Get Married Or Stay Single: Which Is Better For Your Health?

People who are married are less likely to die young than those who are not, according to a new study.

Confused if you should get married or not? Here's a good reason to say yes to a marriage proposal. Being married may help you live healthier and longer, suggested a study recently published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Yes, your marital status can have an impact on your health. People who are married are less likely to die young than those who are not, according to the study, by researchers from Japan's National Cancer Center.

Compared to singletons or unmarried people, those who are married had a 15 per cent overall lower risk of death from all causes. Being married was also associated with a 20 per cent lower risk of dying from accidents, injuries and heart disease, as per the study.

Further, the study results showed that unmarried people were 12 per cent more likely to die from cerebrovascular disease (including strokes and aneurysms), and 17 per cent more likely to die from circulatory system diseases, such as heart attacks, heart disease and heart failure.

Unmarried people also faced a 19 per cent higher risk of dying from external causes of death, such as an accident or injury.

The health benefits of being married explained

While it is not clear exactly how marriage helps people to stay healthier, the researchers suggested that it could be because someone has another person looking out for them.

Partners encourage their spouses to seek medical help and adhere to treatment, they said.

Marriage is also associated with better financial circumstances and healthier lifestyles, the researchers added.

Single people more likely to eat unhealthily, face loneliness

Being single can make you feel lonely at times, and loneliness can have a serious impact on your health and well-being.

Health experts have also suggested that single people are more likely to face loneliness or isolation than married ones. Unmarried men are also more likely to drink alcohol excessively, eat unhealthily and engage in risky behaviour, Daily Mail reported.

Some studies have also shown that people who are married have fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety than unmarried people.