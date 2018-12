Bullying is associated with decreases in the volume of parts of the brain called the caudate and putamen. © Shutterstock

Are you one of those people who were bullied in their childhood? Are your kids being bullied currently? Find out if you don’t have an idea because it has many health impacts on teens.

A recent study conducted at the King’s College London in the UK has revealed that being bullied can change the physical structure of the adolescent brain, increasing the risk of mental illness. Also, its effects are more than just psychological.

For the study, the researchers analysed data, questionnaires and brain scans of 682 participants from Ireland, England, France and Germany. High resolution brain scans of these participants were taken when they were 14 and 19 years old. Also, at the ages of 14, 16, and 19, they were asked to complete questionnaires about whether they had been bullied, and to what extent.

The study results published in Molecular Psychiatry showed that 36 of the 682-young people were found to have experienced chronic bullying. Further, the scientists compared these data with those of others who had experienced less chronic/severe bullying. During the comparison, changes in brain volume as well as the levels of anxiety, depression, and hyperactivity at age 19 were taken into consideration.

Further subsequent findings validated and extended the literature linking peer victimisation with mental health problems. However, the new finding is that bullying is associated with decreases in the volume of parts of the brain called the caudate and putamen.