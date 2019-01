Drug resistant tuberculosis is a form of infection by the tuberculosis bacteria which do not respond to the available antibiotics used for the treatment of this condition. The form of TB that is resistant to at least two anti-TB drugs, is known as multiple drug-resistant TB (MDR-TB). The incidence of MDR-TB is an increasing phenomenon, globally and in India too. According the WHO’s Global Tuberculosis Report, 2018, 10 million people were affected by this condition in 2017 all across the world. Out of them, 1.6 million lost their lives to TB and 558,000 suffered from drug-resistant TB. Unfortunately, India, in 2017, had the world’s highest share of TB cases (27 per cent) and drug-resistant TB cases (24 per cent). It also accounted for almost one third of deaths caused by this condition. 92 per cent of India’s drug resistant TB patients suffered from MDR TB. So, bedaquiline is expected to play a pivotal role in bringing down India’s tuberculosis burden, provided, the government takes substantial measures to make it easily available in the country. Here is all you need to know about this miracle drug.

The way bedaquiline functions

Recommended for the treatment of MDR-TB of the lungs, this drug inhibits the function of the enzyme that the tuberculosis bacteria require in order to replicate. According to the WHO guideines, this medicine should be prescribed in addition to the existing multidrug treatment regimen. It should not be used alone.

Treatment duration

According the WHO guidelines, bedaquiline should be prescribed for a maximum of six months in combination with other drugs recommended for TB treatment. Your doctor may suggest you to have it once daily for the first two weeks followed by thrice a week over a period of 22 weeks.

Side effects you can expect

Though there are certain side effects of this drug, the benefits outweigh the risks. You can expect minor symptoms like nausea, joint pain, and headache, dizziness, troubled breathing. Inform your doctor if these symptoms intensify. Another common, but minor symptom is rash while allergic reaction is rare. Also, bedaquiline may affect the function of your heart and liver.

Precautions

If your doctor prescribes bedaquiline, discuss your entire medical history with him. Inform him if you are allergic to anything or have a heart ailment. Avoid alcohol while on bedaquiline as it may disrupt your liver function. Special caution should be exercised while doctors prescribe this drug to pregnant or elderly women or someone affected by HIV. Breastfeeding women should also inform their doctor if bedaquiline is prescribed to them.