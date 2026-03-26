Bed Rotting: Self-Care or Silent Depression? The Trend Explained

Bed rotting is a viral self-care trend where people spend long hours resting in bed. But is it self-care or a sign of depression? Here's what you should know

Bed Rotting Self-Care or Silent Depression The Trend Explained

In the burnout era, where people hustle and remain constantly digitally stimulated, the novel form of social media usage has replaced bed rotting. Its name might be very unfamiliar, yet it has become a coping mechanism for many individuals, in particular, Gen Z, to survive stress and exhaustion. Bed rotting just refers to long hours in bed scrolling your phone, watching TV, snacking, or doing little to nothing at all. However, the question is whether bed rotting is self-care or symptomatic of the unspoken depression?

What is Bed Rotting?

Bed rotting is the act of spending a day or a long time in a bed engaging in activities that help you relax, such as watching Netflix, scrolling through social media or reading or falling asleep. It is often called by many individuals to do nothing and rest following a hectic week. Bed rotting, in contrast to laziness, is always intended as a source of rest and relaxation. This has been trending on social media, where people recorded videos of their bed rotting habits as a way of self-care and a way of clearing their minds.

Bed rotting sometimes is beneficial. Rest is crucial to mental and physical health. When individuals are overworked, stressed or socially exhausted, a break with some relaxation of the body would alleviate the anxiety and prevent burnout. Intentional rest can alleviate stress, enhance mood, prevent burnout, allow the brain to relax, and restore energy. When the bed rotting is done only occasionally, and you are feeling better after it, this could be seen as a form of self-care.

The Psychology of Bed Rotting

Bed rotting is also an indicator of a mental condition depression, anxiety, or emotional burnout. When an individual just sleeps and feels sad or lonely maybe it is no longer self-care. There are warning signs such as excessive sleepiness, but still being tired, having no interest in working or communicating with anyone, feeling hopeless or numb, avoiding responsibility, and no interest in pursuing activities previously enjoyed. Bed rotting in these situations is more a form of escapism than taking a nap.

According to psychologists, bed rotting is also associated with a stress condition commonly referred to as a functional freeze where the body turns off because of emotional overload. Whenever life feels too much, the brain opts to relax and evade rather than take action. That is why a lot of people feel safe and comfortable to remain in their beds it is a way to cope with stress and anxiety. The difference between silent depression and self-care is in the way that you feel after rotting in bed. When you are relaxed, refreshed and now back to your routine, it will probably be self-care. However, when you experience feelings of guilt, more fatigued, lonely, and decide to spend several days in bed, it may indicate you have a greater problem with mental illness.

In a world where we are all always on the go, sometimes we have to do nothing. However, when doing nothing turns into a habit and begins to intervene in your everyday life, then it might be high time you checked in on your mental health and sought assistance where necessary.

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