The swollen sensation in your belly due to too much gas or air is known as bloating. © Shutterstock

According to a recent study, high sodium intake can cause gastrointestinal bloating. This bloating can be worse in people with a high-fibre diet. Researchers from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the United States came to this conclusion after re-analysing data from the DASH-Sodium trial, conducted in 1998-99. They say that by reducing the amount of salt in their diet, they can tackle this problem. Bloating happens when we have excess gas in the gut. This gas is the result of gas-producing gut bacteria breaking down fibre. Intake of extra sodium makes the problem worse.

The study has been published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology. This is the first research that studies the relationship between sodium and bloating in the context of low and high-fibre diets.

ALL ABOUT BLOATING

The swollen sensation in your belly due to too much gas or air in the stomach is bloating. This condition distends your stomach and makes it look bigger. You will notice that the skin covering your stomach is pulled tight across your abdomen. You may feel pain or discomfort as a result of bloating. However, this term should not be confused with belly fat. Bloating is due to an excess amount of gas or air in your digestive system. It is a temporary situation, but it can be painful and extremely uncomfortable.

There are many reasons for gastrointestinal bloating. It could be the result of an underlying medical condition or it could be due to the kind of food you have eaten, allergic reaction or maybe just an indigestion. Some of the causes behind this condition are indigestion, lactose intolerance and food allergies. Drinking too much water can also cause bloating. Try to avoid drinking just before any strenuous physical activity.

Bloating can also be due to some medical conditions like ovarian cysts. Other causes of this condition are celiac disease and also a high sodium intake.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BLOATING AND BELLY FAT

Stomach bloating is the result of excess air or gas in the stomach. It distends the stomach and gives it a swollen appearance. This is a temporary condition and the size of your stomach can change during the day. The skin of the abdomen is pulled taut and it is difficult if you want to pinch or grasp your stomach. Also, this is the immediate result of your eating habits.

Belly fat occurs due to the accumulation of fat in the stomach over time. If you have belly fat, you can physically grasp your belly. You have to work hard to get rid of belly fat and your stomach size will not change during the course of the day. Belly fat doesn’t happen overnight. It is a slow process.

CULPRITS BEHIND BELLY FAT

Bloating can cause pain and uneasiness. It also gives you a swollen stomach. You can get rid of this problem just by following a few simple tips.

Unhealthy bowel movement

When you eat too little fibre and drink less water, you may suffer from constipation. A lack of adequate physical activities also contributes to this. The end result could be bloating.

The right move: Just add more whole grains, fruits and vegetables to your diet. You may also increase your intake of seeds and nuts and legumes. Drink lots of water. And exercise for at least 30 minutes every day. You can ease bloating by ensuring healthy bowel movement.

Food allergies

If you have an allergy to certain foods or are intolerant to some, just avoid them. These foods can irritate your digestive system and give you that swollen feeling.

The right move: If you have lactose and gluten intolerance, you must stay away from dairy products and foods that contain gluten. Also, consult your doctor to know which food to stay away from.

Eating fast

If you eat too fast, you are not chewing your food properly. This also means that air gets into your stomach along with food. This can cause bloating.

The right move: Eat slowly, and chew properly. Enjoy your food and keep your mind on your meal. This will ease your discomfort.

Carbonated drinks



Do you burp when you drink any carbonated drinks? This is because of the fizz in such drinks. This builds up gas and irritates the stomach, resulting in bloating.

The right move: Switch to fruits infused water and juices. The best is just plain water. This will definitely help.

Chewing gum



Are you in the habit of popping a chewing gum whenever you feel like it? If yes, stop. When you chew incessantly on gum, you swallow a lot of air too. This gives you gas and induces bloating.



The right move: Instead, opt for fruits or other healthy snack options if you get the urge to chew gum. You will be surprised at the difference this makes.

Artificial sweeteners



Sugar free foods and drinks are not healthy at all. They are hard on the stomach as they contain too much sugar alcohol.

The right move: Try to stay away from such foods. Even if you are diabetic or are just watching your weight, have artificial sweeteners only if you have to. Instead, go for naturally sweet fruits to satisfy your sweet tooth.

High salt intake



Processed foods have a high salt content. They also contain less fibre. A high sodium intake can lead to water retention and this can cause bloating.



The right move: Try to limit your intake of salt to what is necessary. Avoid extra salt at all costs. If you buy processed foods go for the sodium free or low sodium variety.

Cruciferous veggies

Some vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, beans and cauliflower can cause gas. This happens more if you are not used to vegetables and greens in your diet.



The right move: All these vegetables are highly nutritious and giving them up completely does not make sense. Just start with small portions and get your body used to them. You will soon be able to digest them.

Too much water at the wrong time

Water is important for your body. It prevents dehydration and helps in digestion. But too much water before exercising is bad. So is drinking immediately after a meal.



The right move: Sip water throughout the day for healthy digestion. And, avoid it just before exercising and with meals.

High-fibre diet



Are you always on a low fibre diet? If yes, then suddenly switching to a healthy high-fibre diet will take a toll on your stomach. When you suddenly include a lot of fruit, salads and bran cereals to your diet, you might get that bloated feeling. This is because the gut bacteria in your body is unable to digest it fast. This causes a build-up of gas.

The right move: But fibre is good for you, right? The trick here is to make your transition slow and belly-friendly. Add, fruits and vegetables gradually to your diet. This will help your stomach to adjust to your new food habit. Start with one meal and gradually go up to three meals in a day. Also increase the portion size gradually. This will give time to your gut bacteria to adjust to your new food rules.

Vitamins and supplements

Many supplements contain lactose, sugar alcohol and wheat. This is a problem for people with an intolerance problem or food allergies. It takes a long time to digest them because of which it causes gas.

The right move: Read the label carefully when you choose any multivitamin. Avoid those that have sugar alcohols, lactose or gluten.