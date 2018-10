A number of studies state that anxiety medications do not restore normal levels of neurotransmitters but instead manipulate the brain chemistry. The study notes that the brain becomes accustomed to these medications and they often lose their effectiveness, requiring higher doses or different drugs. Instead of these drugs, herbs and nutrients can stimulate brain chemistry that can help in the treatment of anxiety.

Anxiety has been described as ‘a mood of fear, worry, and uneasiness resulting from the apprehension of something bad happening.’ Everyone feels anxious once in a while especially after a stressful event, but, when there is chronic and irrational anxiety in response to normal life events, it can be considered to be an anxiety disorder. Some of the most common causes of anxiety include dietary deficiency, hormonal changes, illness, traumatic experiences, bad habits, life stressors, ageing, and genetics. Certain vitamin, mineral and amino acid deficiencies in the diet are associated with increased risk for anxiety disorder. Here’s how dietary changes can help in the treatment of anxiety.

Amino acids: Dietary deficiency in amino acids tryptophan, phenylalanine, or tyrosine leads to low serotonin synthesis due to the lack of availability of these building blocks and this dietary deficiency is associated with Anxiety. A diet rich in these is known to elevate brain serotonin levels to enhance a sense of well being. It also increases synthesis of dopamine and helps fight anxiety.

Sources: Cheese, soybean, chicken, fish, nuts, seeds, eggs, dairy, whole grains.

Minerals: Studies have shown that supplementation with magnesium and vitamin B6 reduces premenstrual-related anxiety and GAD in women. A study has shown how magnesium deficiency leads to anxiety behaviour. The study states that magnesium supplements can perform as well as anxiolytic drugs.

Sources: Green leafy vegetables, cereals, fish, dairy, fruits

Selenium: Clinical trials have shown that people given daily oral supplementations of 100 mg of selenium for 5 weeks reported less anxiety and selenium added to the diet also reduced the anxiety in hospitalized patients who are elderly, cancer patients, and/or HIV patients.

Sources: Beans, legumes, fish, shellfish

Fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to both improve mood and reduced the risk of anxiety.

Sources: Walnuts, salmon, flax seeds

Vitamins: Vitamin C is known to reduce anxiety by limiting the oxidative stress from metabolites, limiting cortisol, improving mood [56]. Vitamin E and D are also known to reduce anxiety.

Source: Citrus fruits, almonds, sunflower seeds, hazelnuts

With inputs from

Alramadhan E, Hanna MS, Hanna MS, Goldstein TA, Avila SM, Weeks BS. Dietary and botanical anxiolytics. Medical Science Monitor : International Medical Journal of Experimental and Clinical Research. 2012;18(4):RA40-RA48. doi:10.12659/MSM.882608.