Be Warned: Stifling A Sneeze Can Be Extremely Dangerous

Do not try to stop a sneeze by pinching your nose and closing your mouth. It can be life-threatening in some cases. (Photo: Freepik)

Holding a sneeze may lead to an ear infection, rib fractures, vertigo, dizziness, and severe neck pain. "Spontaneous tracheal perforation is rare but potentially life-threatening," said a doctor.

It is often said that you must not go against nature, for it can harm your health. It means that you must relieve yourself when you feel the urge to, cough when it builds up in your throat and sneeze when you have to. Recently, a 30-something man from the UK did a benign thing: he stifled a sneeze. But, it led to a harrowing episode wherein he ended up receiving treatment in a hospital.

According to a People report, the man was driving his car when he had the urge to sneeze. He attempted to stifle the sneezes by "pinching his nose and closing his mouth". As soon as he did that, he started to experience "severe neck pain". Per the report, the man -- with a history of allergic rhinitis and nasal congestion -- was taken to a hospital in Dundee, Scotland, where it was found that in addition to the pain, his neck had swollen and he had "minimal range of movement". An X-ray and CT scan showed he had suffered a tear in the trachea (windpipe).

The case has been documented in the BMJ Case Reports as "spontaneous tracheal perforation following a sneeze". Apparently, it is a rare, potentially life-threatening condition. Only a few cases have been reported. "More commonly, tracheal perforations are caused by either iatrogenic or traumatic injuries following a thyroidectomy, traumatic intubation, percutaneous tracheostomy procedure, insertion of an oesophageal stent, oesophageal corrosive injury and sharp and blunt trauma," it states.

TRENDING NOW

Doctors handling the aforementioned case explained that if the mouth and nose are closed during a sneeze, the "pressure in the upper airways can increase by up to 20 times". The patient "was treated symptomatically for pain". No antibiotics were administered, and cardiothoracic surgeons felt that no surgical intervention was required, since he was "systemically well with normal heart and respiratory rate, normal blood pressure, oxygen saturation and body temperature". As a precaution, he remained as an "inpatient on the ward for close observation for 48 hours", following which he was discharged.

The man was, however, advised to avoid strenuous physical activities for 2 weeks and stifling sneezes. A follow-up CT scan 5 weeks later revealed that the tear had healed.

You may like to read

To understand more about the dangers of stifling sneezes, we reached out to Dr Sheetal Radia, consultant otorhinolaryngology and head and neck oncosurgery, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, who said that while sneezing, the body releases air and particles. By suppressing this natural response, the pressure that would have been relieved by sneezing is redirected towards the Eustachian tubes and middle ear.

"This can lead to potential damage such as ruptured eardrums or hearing loss. Holding in a sneeze can also increase the risk of sinus infections. The force of a suppressed sneeze can lead to mucus and bacteria to become trapped in the sinuses, leading to inflammation and potential infection. Sneezing is an important reflex that helps expel irritants from the respiratory system, and inhibiting it can have serious consequences for overall health," she said.

The doctor added that holding a sneeze might lead to an ear infection, rib fractures, vertigo, dizziness, and severe neck pain. "Spontaneous tracheal perforation, also known as tracheal rupture, is rare but potentially life-threatening. While stopping a sneeze can indeed cause an increase in tracheal pressure, prolonged intubation, trauma to the neck or chest, and certain medical procedures like bronchoscopy or esophagoscopy can also lead to tracheal perforation. Non-medical causes include forceful vomiting, physical exertion during exercise, and even shouting at the top of your lungs."

Dr Radia concluded by saying that sneezing freely can provide relief and release built-up pressure within the respiratory system.