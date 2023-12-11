Be Careful, These Five Things Can Weaken Your Immune System

Are you fond of sweets? Here's how it may damage your health. (Photo: Freepik)

According to an expert, sugar is a "cancer feeder" that "promotes ageing and suppresses the immune system".

There are many things that can trigger the immune system and weaken it. And when that happens, the overall health gets negatively impacted. This is why you need to know of certain lifestyle habits and diets that must be eliminated. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, the immune system "protects you from anything that could make you ill", which is why it is important to "strengthen it so that it can take care of you". She took to Instagram to explain that the five factors that can compromise the immune system's ability to defend you are:

Stress and time pressures

Fear and anxiety

Heavy metals

Imbalanced diet

Sugar consumption

"We are all exposed to stress and time pressures," said the expert in a video. "There are ways to handle fear and anxiety [as well]," she said.

The nutritionist added that we are all exposed to heavy metals, which are present in the environment. "They exist in the air that we breathe, in the particulate matter that we breathe -- the pollution in the air. There are heavy metals in the water, too. It is there in the pesticide-laden foods that we eat. [Heavy metals are present] in the paints and the polishes, the shampoos and skincare products. There are ways to detoxify your body," she said.

Mukerjee also said that an imbalanced diet suppresses immunity. "For instance, 60 to 80 per cent of Indians are deficient in protein and iron. We have iron deficiency anemia in our country. And this will definitely impact the immune system," she warned.

Sugar, she said, is a "cancer feeder". "It promotes ageing and suppresses the immune system. So, you need to avoid taking sugar in most forms. If you are taking one, two or three teaspoons a day, it is fine. But, if you are eating a lot of mithais, desserts, chocolates and soft drinks, it will negatively impact and damage your immune system."