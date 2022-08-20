Be Aware Of These Deadly Diseases On World Mosquito Day

World Mosquito Day 2022: Common mosquito-borne diseases are dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, yellow fever, zika virus infections and filariasis. Although different species are responsible for different diseases, the common diseases in this country are dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis. Dr Haroon. H, Consultant - Internal Medicine, KMC Hospital, BR Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore, shares that in most cases, mosquitoes act as a vector to transmit the disease from the host to the healthy person.

Mosquitoes cause dengue fever:

- AEDES ALBOPICTUS

- AEDES AEGYPTI

The dengue virus encompasses four different serotyped, leading to various illnesses ranging from dengue fever to life-threatening dengue haemorrhagic fever. The mosquito picks the virus while biting pigs or wild birds, and the infected mosquito then transmits the virus to humans.

Zika virus infection is again caused by the zika virus, which is transmitted by the mosquitoes Aedes albopictus, Aedes aegypti, and also matter to felius transmission is possible. In addition, this infection during pregnancy can result in Congenital anomalies, including Microcephaly.

The most helpful method to control mosquito-borne disease is to:

Keep the environment clean

Remove stagnant water

Prevent breeding of mosquitoes

Prevent mosquito bites.

Prevention Of Stagnation Of Water

By changing the water in the vessel at least once a week

By avoid using saucers underneath the flower pot.

By covering water containers tightly.

Assuring air-conditioner drop trays are free of stagnant water

Placing all used bottles and cans into covered dustbins.

Personal Protection:

People travelling to endemic areas should seek appropriate pre-travel advice from the healthcare provider and consider taking vaccines and prophylaxis whenever indicated.

If you have any symptoms of mosquito-borne diseases or illnesses, consult your healthcare provider immediately.

Communities and volunteer organizations NGOs should collaborate with public health authorities to effectively implement the healthcare program designed by the government to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

