BCG Vaccine: Can This Booster Dose Prevent Covid And Diabetes?

BCG booster dose: High hopes from this 100-year-old vaccine, treatment of corona and diabetes will also be possible!

BCG booster dose: The ongoing research on coronavirus in India has proved that after some time, physically weak or older adults will especially need a booster dose of the corona. But now, the case is being prepared for a vaccine over 100 years old booster dose. Indian scientists are researching whether the BCG vaccine can protect against diabetes and corona. So far, people in India know this vaccine as an essential vaccine for the immunization of newborns. After the research is stamped, soon, people can be given a booster dose of BCG along with the booster dose of the corona.

Research By NIRT

(NIRT) The National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis, an organization of ICMR, has prepared for research. This research will include children and adolescents aged 6 to 18 who have been in contact with TB patients. In addition, the study will assess whether a booster dose of the BCG vaccine can protect someone from getting TB despite exposure to the disease.

How Will This Research Be Done?

According to Dr Padma-Priyadarshini C, Director, National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT-Chennai), this research will be done on 9 thousand of children with TB patients at home. These teenagers will be monitored for two years. This research will be done in 8 cities in the country, and the study is expected to start in August this year. The BCG vaccine is given to the child from birth to the age of one year. This vaccine is part of the National Immunization Campaign in India. According to NIRT researcher Dr Shri Ram, this vaccine increases immunity and has been considered influential in protecting against lung diseases, especially TB. Now its benefits are also coming to the fore in diabetes and covid.

Conclusion

The challenge for India is also significant because there are about 80 million patients with diabetes in the country. Similarly, there are more than 19 lakh TB patients in India. The government wants to eliminate TB by 2025. But in the last year, i.e. in 2021 itself, there has been an increase of 19 per cent in the number of TB patients. In such a situation, if this research gives good results, the country can succeed in the case of TB, diabetes and corona.

