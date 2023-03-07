Battered Woman Syndrome: What It Is Like To Live With An Abuser Day And Night

The cycle also includes a ‘honeymoon’ period where the abuser will try to be at their best and ensure the partner that everything is ‘safe’ from that time onwards.

First, the tension builds in, then there is an outburst of violence, followed by the abuser apologizing and promising to change their actions.

Domestic abuse can have serious physical and psychological consequences. Battered woman syndrome is a serious psychological condition that can develop when a person experiences abuse at the hands of a partner, especially a romantic partner. Many experts take the condition as a sub-category of post-traumatic stress disorder. It is common to hear people asking why a woman chooses to stay with an abusive partner irrespective of the treatment she may be experiencing at their hand. Domestic abuse is not emotionally straightforward, for many, it happens in manipulative cycles where the affected person might be made to believe that they deserve the abuse. As per a quoted expert, battered woman syndrome might not essentially qualify as a mental illness but it is the result of what happens when a person lives with an abuser day in and day out.

The cyclic abuse

The abuse inflicted on a partner is often cyclic. First, the tension builds up, then there is an outburst of violence, followed by the abuser apologizing and promising to change their actions. It has been observed that many times the abuser will try to win over a partner by using tactics like love bombing or grand romantic gestures. The cycle also includes a 'honeymoon' period where the abuser will try to be at their best and reassure the partner that everything is 'safe' from that time onwards.

The reason why many partners or victims might not be able to come out of the abusive relationship could be financial dependence on the abuser, societal pressure, fear of being alone, disbelief or denial that the abuser is guilty and extremely low self-esteem that makes them think that they deserve the abuse.

TRENDING NOW

How to recognize a woman having battered syndrome?

Since abuse can happen in many different ways, the ways it can manifest can also differ from partner to partner. However, there are a few signs that one must not ignore in a person who may be suffering from repeated domestic abuse-

Making regular excuses and avoiding meeting family, friends and relatives Seeming anxious around their partner Having bruises or injuries that have no logical explanation Getting frequent calls from partner Fearing that their partner knows about even their smallest move Wearing full sleeves clothes to cover injuries. Long-term symptoms include painful flashbacks, personality disorders, cardiac problems, diabetes, hypertension, arthritis and others.

RECOMMENDED STORIES