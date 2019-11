If you are staying in a metro city where bathing couple of times a day is a necessity, you’d understand how fresh and rejuvenating it can be. Well, we are not disagreeing with the fact but then excess of everything is bad and that’s also true. You might be committing some bathing-related mistakes which rather than doing good are harming your health. Bathing time, water, products and everything that you probably use during bathing affects your health. Know here what mistakes you might be committing during this ritual.

Bathing too often

Unless you are muddy and sweaty, there’s no norm of bathing number of times every day. Experts believe that it may sound gross to some but bathing a few times in a week is fine and you really not required to overdo it. The reason is bathing too often strips body off its natural oil making it dry and full. Also, if you are using soap every time you shower, you are exposing your skin to chemicals that many times. No matter how gentle a soap is, ultimately the chemical gets into body if you overdo it. Washing strips off good bacteria from skin and it may get itchy and cracked. In fact, this may make bad bacteria to enter the skin through these cracks. The point is not to do unless required.

Not choosing your soap wisely

These days are choices are many and every soap promises to be capable of killing bacteria. Well, some of these even kill good bacteria on skin and open a gateway for bad bacteria (resistant to antibiotics) to move in. While the idea seems promising and ‘much needed’, the reality is it’s not needed. Make sure you don’t continue to use soaps that seem harsh on skin. Choose a gentle formulation that’s sensitive with essential oils, is possible. For shower gels and bathing soaps, choose the which comes with moisturiser. Many don’t like the idea of using fragrance-free soaps as they may not be a sensorial delight, but the truth is fragrant soaps can irritate your skin or trigger an existing allergy.

Not changing your bathing towels often

Now this is something you have to be careful about. Whether it’s you hand towel or bathing towel, change them and wash them regularly. A wet towel is a breeding ground for bad bacteria, fungi and mold. If used repeatedly for long, it can give you terrible skin infections like warts, yeast and fungal infections. Make sure you dry your wet towel outside under sun before using it again the next day or in evening. Use an antiseptic solution with washing detergent while washing the towels. Change them more frequently is you stay in humid climatic conditions. If you are sick, never use that towel again without washing once you get better.

Using dirty loofahs

If you enjoy bubbly baths, you must be loving using loofahs. Why not, they are great for scrubbing and getting rid of dead skin. But these little bathing tools that help you get clean absorb all the dirtiness from your body and soap. They are perfect for little monsters like bacteria to grow on them. Wash them every week by soaking them in warm water diluted with potent cleaning agent and bleach. Though it’s easier to find a place for it your bathroom, it doesn’t dry there quickly. Try to put it outside for 10-15 minutes at least so that it dries up quickly and germs are killed under the sun. Make sure to replace your plastic loofah every two months.

Not cleaning your shower often

Unfortunately, this is what most Indians ignore—showerheads. Will you ever drink water from a dirty tap? No, right? Same goes for your shower too. Most of the cities in India is disabled with hard water. But hard water literally makes bathroom fittings ‘rot’. If you look at your taps and showerheads closely, you’ll see a layer of deposits over it which are hard water minerals. It therefore, becomes an ideal place for bacteria to grow and you use the same outlet to bath, brush, wash hands, day in day out. bacteria also grow in dark shower holes and get transferred onto you and the air around when your turn it on. Run hot water for 30 seconds to get rid of these bacteria before you shower. Also, drain as much water as possible from showerhead once you are done. Scrub off the hard water layer after every 2 weeks.

Taking long showers under hot water

Hot water showers are so comfortable but prolonged exposure to this can be detrimental to your skin. Blasting hot water can dry out skin severely taking away its natural oils. It can also make skin itchy. In fact, the humid fumes that develop inside the bathroom because of hot water not only destroys your wooden cabinets but also becomes a place for bacteria to grow. Protect your skin and your body by taking shorter hot-water showers. Restrict it to five to seven minutes unless you are washing your hair. In any case, don’t forget to switch on the bathroom exhaust fan to push the humidity out. try to maintain the temperature and not use blasting hot water.