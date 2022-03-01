Bark Of Neem Tree May Protect Against Emerging Coronavirus Variants: New Research

Neem bark extract has antiviral properties against coronavirus

A research team, including scientists from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata, is working on neem-based drugs to treat coronavirus infections.

Traditionally, neem leaves and the bark extracts have been used in India to treat or prevent of a wide range of diseases, including intestinal worms, skin diseases, malaria, stomach and intestinal ulcers, infections, burns, diabetes, gum disease (gingivitis), and liver problems. Known for its antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-boosting properties, neem is a key ingredient in the Ayurvedic system of medicine. Now, a new study has revealed that extract from the bark of the neem tree may help treat and reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Reported in the journal Virology, the study suggested that components of neem bark may target a wide range of viral proteins, suggesting its potential as an antiviral agent against emerging variants of coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19).

The study was jointly conducted by scientists at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata.

Neem-based medication may help fight COVID-19

The researchers started the study with an aim to develop a neem-based medication that can reduce the risk of serious illness due to coronaviruses.

"Just like how we take penicillin for strep throat, we envision taking the Neem-based drug for COVID, allowing us to resume our normal lives without fear of hospitalization and death," said study co-author Maria Nagel, MD, research professor in the department of neurology and ophthalmology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus, as quoted by Science Daily.

Highlighting the potential of neem-based drugs in fighting future coronavirus variants, she stated that scientists may no longer need to develop new therapies every time a new SARS-CoV-2 variant emerges.

When tested in animal models in India, the researchers found that neem bark extract had antiviral properties against coronavirus. Then, the scientists investigated the impact of the bark extract against SARS-CoV-2 in human lung cells at Nagel's lab, CU Anschutz. It was found as effective as a preventive drug for infection, as well as decreased virus replication and spread after infection.

The scientists believe that the bark extract binds to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein at various locations, preventing virus entry to host cells.

"Because these components bind to various regions of SARS-CoV-2, we believe that it will be effective on emerging variants with spike mutations," said Nagel.

Next, the researchers are planning to identify the specific components in neem bark extract that have antiviral properties, following which they will determine the formulation of dosage for an antiviral drug to treat coronavirus infections

The findings could lead to new antiviral therapeutic approach to combat the ongoing pandemic, as well as treat new coronavirus strains, the researchers stated.