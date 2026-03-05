Bariatric surgery: The final solution for obesity, but when is it necessary?

One can opt for briatric surgery when most significant steps to lose weight such as diet and exercise stop working.

Bariatric surgery: Obesity is no longer about appearance these days, but it has become the cause of many serious diseases. Although anyone can become obese, this complex disease is rapidly growing among individuals who fall in the age group of 20 to 40 in India. The largest causes are thought to be changing lifestyles, fast food, low physical activity and stress. Many people intend to diet, exercise and join other weight loss programs to shed weight, but this method does not help everyone. This begs the question: what should be done when these methods don't work?

What is bariatric surgery?

One may consider bariatric surgery when even months of work have not changed anything, and the obesity has caused health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea or joint pain. Obesity ceases to be an issue of gaining weight, infact it has turned into a metabolic illness. And bariatric surgery is advised when repeated diets and exercise programmes fail to cause weight reduction and start affecting health.

What is the reason behind the obsession with youth obesity?

India is known as a 'young country', but cases of obesity has spike rapidly over the years, which has become a problem among the younger population. Some of the major contributing factors to obesity include:

Most of the people are becoming obese due to desk jobs Spending time in front of the screen until late at night may be an invitation to obesity Obesity can be brought about by junk food and reduced physical activity

Obesity between the ages of 20 and 40 implies the possibility of encountering health complications like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and fatty liver. When obesity starts at a young age, symptoms may appear early. That is why it is significant that individuals not only regard it as a cosmetic issue but also take into account the timely treatment.

Side effects of obesity on women's health

Obesity is also a serious health problem that affects women, which can cause many women to develop PCOD, hormonal imbalances and menstrual problems. Sometimes this complex disease can also lead women to develop infertility, i.e. difficulty conceiving. Dietary habits can be hard to control hormonal issues when they start gaining extra weight which is why one should select appropriate treatment through the recommendation of a doctor.

In what cases should bariatric surgery be done?

Not every obese patient requires surgery to shed extra weight. It is normally advised in cases in which the BMI of a certain individual is exceedingly high or where obesity has already caused other severe health-related issues. Moreover, in case weight is not going down despite diet and exercise over a long period, then this surgery can be recommended. Bariatric surgery is not only aimed at weight reduction, but also to control the obesity-related diseases.

You may like to read

Is obesity shortening lifespan?

Several studies have shown that excessive obesity can reduce the lifespan of an individual. Obesity predisposes one to most types of diseases such as heart attack, stroke, diabetes and cancer. So when weight loss efforts fail on a number of tries, then it is time to consult experts instead of overlooking them.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

In case there is a severe effect of obesity on health, then the role of bariatric surgery may become relevant in providing the patient with a new and healthy life. Obesity is a health issue that cannot be said to be merely a matter of lack of willpower. The first and most significant step one should try always is diet and exercise to lose weight, but when all these measures fail, bariatric surgery can be beneficial.