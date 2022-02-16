Bappi Lahiri, Legendary Singer-Composer Dies of Obstructive Sleep Apnea At 69: Symptoms and Risk Factors of This Condition

Bappi Lahiri was also suffering from recurrent chest infections. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well & was discharged home on Feb 15.

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night at the age of 69. The singer breathed his last at 11:45 pm. Born in West Bengal, Lahiri first composed music for a Bengali film 'Daadu' and launched his Bollywood career with a film, 'Nanha Shikari'. According to the preliminary medical reports, Bappi Lahiri was also suffering from recurrent chest infections. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well & was discharged home on Feb 15.

Complete Statement Released By The Hospital

"Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was treated by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11:45 pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions to Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions."

Bappi Lahiri Was Diagnosed With COVID Last Year

In April last year, the singer had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for Covid. He recovered after a few days. According to the family sources, Lahiri didn't develop any significant post-COVID complications.

Tributes Pour In For The Iconic Singer

Many famous faces of the industry took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary singer-composer. Music maestro AR Rahman mourned the demise of legendary composer and singer Bappi Lahiri. Rahman tweeted, "#RIPBappida Bappi Lahiri, the Disco King of Hindi cinema!"

PM Narendra Modi also shared a post to express his grief. He wrote: "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji . Can't believe my next door neighbour is no more . Your music will always remain in our hearts . ! 🙏 Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 16, 2022

Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. 🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa 🙏🏻 Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022

This comes days after Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died following post-COVID complications. Post her demise, Bappi Lahiri has shared a photo of him with Lata ji. Check it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bappi Lahiri (@bappilahiri_official_)

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea or OSA is one of the most common sleep-related breathing disorders. This condition can turn fatal if not taken care of. What does it do to you? According to the experts, OSA causes a person to repeatedly stop and start breathing while you sleep. In layman's words, OSA is a condition that blocks several parts or the complete upper airway while you sleep. During this condition, the diaphragm and chest muscles are required to work harder in order to open the respiratory airways and pull air into the lungs. This is when the individual faces difficulty in breathing and eventually stops breathing completely. The condition can also lower the flow of oxygen to your organs and cause uneven heart rhythms.

Symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Every health condition comes with a set of symptoms, if you can spot them early, the better is your chances of not facing the worst of the condition, and the late you figure it out is more your chances of experiencing the worst. The same is the case with OSA. Here are some of the warning symptoms of OSA that you should never ignore.

Feeling extremely tired during the daytime Dry mouth or sore throat when you wake up in the morning Chronic headaches in the morning Night sweats Loud snoring Feeling restless during the night High blood pressure Increase in the urge to pee Difficulty concentrating during the day High blood pressure Increase in blood sugar levels Abrupt awakenings accompanied by gasping or choking

Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Are You At Risk Too?

As discussed above, Obstructive Sleep Apnea or OSA occurs when the muscles that control the airways relax too much, leading to narrowing of the throat. The individual will wake up to reopen the airway, but won't be able to do so. Anyone can have obstructive sleep apnea. However, there are some risk factors that increase the chance of an individual to suffer it more than others. Here are the risk factors associated with Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA):

Obesity or overweight Swollen tonsils Endocrine disorders Heart ailments Age OSA is also most common among males. Therefore gender is also one of the risk factors of this condition. Anyone who has a family history of sleep apnea Diabetes Smoking habits High blood pressure Have suffered a heart attack or stroke Have smaller airways in the nose, throat, or mouth

Diseases That Increases Your Risk Of OSA

There are some medical conditions as well that increase the risk of suffering OSA. Congestive heart failure, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and Parkinson's disease are some of the conditions that may increase the risk of obstructive sleep apnea. Polycystic ovary syndrome, hormonal disorders, prior stroke, and chronic lung diseases such as asthma also can increase risk.