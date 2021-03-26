Smoking is linked to increased risk of cancer heart disease stroke lung diseases diabetes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and emphysema. Many health experts have been calling for ban on the sale of loose cigarettes to reduce tobacco consumption. But majority of the tobacco users feel that this decision will instead lead to an increase in consumption of tobacco by forcing smokers to buy full packs. According to a survey 87 per cent of tobacco users do not support the proposal to ban the sale of loose cigarettes. PRAHAR (Public Response Against Helplessness and Action for Redressal) an NGO dedicated