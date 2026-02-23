BAFTA Film Awards 2026: John Davidson’s Tourette Syndrome Tics Draw Attention During Event, Sparks Conversation On Neurological Awareness

At the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, John Davidson's visible Tourette Syndrome tics during the ceremony sparked widespread conversation about neurological disorders, awareness, and inclusion in the entertainment industry.

This Sunday evening at the BAFTA Film Awards in London was different, as something that was not expected happened to John Davidson, a Tourette's syndrome campaigner, where he experienced multiple involuntary tics. Slurs caught the attention but two presenters, Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo handled the situation well and the night became more about the awareness of this syndrome during the moment. The actor Robert Aramayo who has portrayed Davidson in film won the best actor during that night. While talking to Robert, Davidson also expressed that he was feeling more tics during that time, being around people and emphasised that different emotions can trigger tics .

Host Alan Cumming was supportive and reminded the crowd about Tourette's as a disability and even apologised, saying, "We apologise if you are offended tonight"

What Is A Tourette's Syndrome?

Tourette syndrome TS is a neurodevelopmental disorder that starts during childhood and is marked by repetitive involuntary movements and sounds called tics. These tics can normally be observed between the ages of 5 and 10 and can evolve with respect to their type and intensity over time. When most individuals think of Tourette syndrome, they imagine screaming vulgar phrases and this is, however, not a common symptom, it is referred to as coprolalia.

TS occurs in both males and females, but it is more prevalent in males. In most instances, symptoms would have been improved at the late adolescent stage and at adulthood. Those who are affected with Tourette syndrome can have healthy and productive lives provided that it is properly managed early in life.Tourette's syndrome is characterised by symptoms such as impulsive behavior, repetitive actions, and self-injurious behaviour. Tourette syndrome has its major symptoms as the presence of motor and vocal phonic tics.

The National Institute Of Health specifies Tic Triggers, "Your tics may worsen with excitement or anxiety and get better during calm, focused activities. Certain physical experiences can trigger or worsen tics; for example, tight collars may trigger neck tics. Hearing another person sniff or clear the throat may trigger similar sounds. Tics do not go away during light sleep but are often significantly diminished; they go away completely in deep sleep".

Motor Tics Movement Based

These include sudden recurrent body movements that include:

Excessive blinking Facial grimacing Shoulder shrugging Arm or leg movements

Motor tics should be either simple one group of muscles or complex coordinated movements pattern.

Vocal Tics Sound-Based

These are automatic or involuntary sounds and words like:

Throat clearing Sniffing Grunting Repeating words or phrases In extreme situations, the use of inappropriate language.

Tics tend to be aggravated by stress, anxiety, excitement or fatigue. Numerous children complain of a premonitory urge, a sense of tension or a feeling of strong urge which is only relieved on completing the tic.

Causes Of Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome has an unknown cause, but studies indicate that it is a combination of both genetic and neurological factors.

Genetics

Tourette syndrome is also familial, which suggests that it has a genetic factor. However, the condition will not develop to every person with a genetic predisposition.

Brain Structure And Brain Function

Research indicates that there is a difference in brain regions such as the basic ganglia, which are used to regulate movement. Neurotransmitter imbalances may also be a contributory factor.

Environmental Factors

These are not direct causes, but complications in pregnancy, low birth weight, or infections can put one at risk.

Other conditions that are normally related to Tourette syndrome include:

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder ADHD Obsessive Compulsive Disorder OCD

Is Tourette's Syndrome Preventable?

At the moment, there is no known prevention of Tourette syndrome since it is mostly associated with genetic and neurological causes. Intervention can greatly minimise the effects of symptoms, provided one does so early enough.

Some of the strategies used by the management include:

Computer-based tics intervention Comprehensive Behavioural Intervention for Tics CBIT Drugs are used to treat severe tics. Stress management skills. School-based educational support. It is stated that parents should consult physicians in case tics last more than one year or cause difficulties in everyday life.

Tourette syndrome is not an easy condition, but most victims have mild symptoms that eventually result. Early diagnosis, emotional support and awareness are essential issues that can enable patients to handle the condition with confidence both in children and adults. When you have some suspicions about having Tourette syndrome, make sure that you visit a neurologist or any other pediatric expert and have yourself checked accordingly.

