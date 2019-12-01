Ignorance is bliss, we have heard. But being ignorant is not always easy. Remembering bad memories will not be helpful and only create more stress. All of us have the tendency to reflect on them from time to time. Choosing to forget these memories is not easy and now we know why. According to a study published in the Journal of Neuroscience remembering hard times is easier than forgetting them. To come to this conclusion, research was done on a group of healthy adults. All the participants were shown pictures and asked to remember or forget each one while a