Bad Cholesterol And Hypertension: What Will Happen When These Two Combine?

A new study has suggested that lipoprotein(a), a type of "bad" cholesterol, appears to modify the relationship between hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

If you have high levels of "bad" cholesterol as well as high blood pressure or hypertension, you're more likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke. A new study published in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal, has suggested a potential correlation between hypertension and lipoprotein(a), a type of bad cholesterol, on the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

People who have hypertension along with high levels of lipoprotein(a) cholesterol appear to have an 18-20 per cent higher risk of cardiovascular disease, compared to those without hypertension, it said.

Lead study author Rishi Rikhi suggested that lipoprotein(a) may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease risk of a major cardiovascular event like heart attack or stroke among people with hypertension.

Both high blood pressure and lipoprotein(a) are risk factors for cardiovascular disease, noted Rikhi, a cardiovascular medicine fellow at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

How bad cholesterol affects your cardiovascular health

Lipoproteins are made of protein and fats (lipids), and these particles carry cholesterol to cells throughout the body via bloodstream. Lipoprotein (a) is a type of LDL (low-density lipoprotein) or "bad" cholesterol that may contribute to buildup of fatty deposits in the walls of blood vessels (atherosclerosis), eventually increasing the risk for heart attack and stroke.

Previous studies have indicated that people with hypertension and lipid imbalance, or dyslipidemia, have increased cardiovascular disease risk. However, there's limited information on how lipoprotein(a) contributes to cardiovascular disease risk among people with high blood pressure and by how much.

The current study included 6,674 adults, who were followed for an average of approximately 14 years. Their lipoprotein(a) levels and blood pressure levels were assessed throughout the follow-up exams. None of the participants had cardiovascular disease at the time of their enrollment.

Out of the total participants, 809 of them experienced a cardiovascular disease event. Only 8 per cent of participants with lipoprotein(a) levels greater than or equal to 50mg/dL and no hypertension had cardiovascular disease events. In comparison, more than 18 per cent of the participants with similar lipoprotein(a) levels but with hypertension experienced cardiovascular disease events.

The study found a statistically significant increase in cardiovascular disease risk in participants who had hypertension compared to those without hypertension. Individuals with hypertension and higher lipoprotein(a) levels had even higher cardiovascular risk.

Based on the findings, the researchers concluded that lipoprotein(a) appears to modify the relationship between hypertension and cardiovascular disease. They stressed the need for more research to understand the interactions or relationships between hypertension, lipoprotein(a) and cardiovascular disease.

Tips to improve your cardiovascular health

The experts recommend people to follow the American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8 to improve their cardiovascular health. These are:

Eat healthy food

Stay physically active

Do not smoke

Get enough sleep

Maintain a healthy weight

Control your cholesterol levels

Keep blood sugar under control

Maintain normal blood pressure