Bad Breath May Not Be Caused By Bad Oral Practices Alone: 5 Other Reasons For Bad Breath

Studies show that the condition affects 25 percent of the population and 85 percent of the causes are found within the oral cavity

The causes of foul breath are as many as the bacteria in your mouth. Certain foods, health conditions and habits are the root cause of the condition

Bad breath, also called halitosis, can be an embarrassing experience for those affected by it. While essentially an oral health concern, the condition can also be triggered by other underlying health problems. Mints and mouth fresheners can be a temporary solution but finding the cause behind a bad-smelling mouth is of utmost importance.

Studies show that the condition affects 25 percent of the population and 85 percent of the causes are found within the oral cavity. While many are self-aware of the foul breath, some are not. Apart from the physical factors causing foul breath, some factors are purely psychological. They have earned clinical recognition and are called, Pseudohaitosis and halitophobia.

What causes bad breath?

The causes of foul breath are as many as the bacteria in your mouth. Certain foods, health conditions, and habits are the root cause of the condition. Reportedly, one in four people suffers from it regularly. Reports also show that bad breath is the third common reason why people seek dental care, after tooth decay and gum disease. A bad breath that exists for longer periods must be taken seriously.

Garlic and Onions may be the cause

Whatever food you consume during the day affects your oral health till the time it gets completely digested or the remaining of it goes out of the system. Food items like onions and garlic are known to contain some sulfur compounds which give food a distinctive flavour. Foods containing this compound are also known to emit certain gases when mingled with gas-emitting bacteria and this explains the cause of the bad breath that one might experience after consuming these products.

Dry mouth gives ground to more bacterial activity

A dry mouth, or Xerostomia, is caused due to low saliva production. When saliva production is low, it means that your mouth can't cleanse itself and remove the debris left behind by the food. It may lead to increased bacterial activity in the oral activity. This dryness of the mouth could be caused by certain medications, salivary gland disorder, or even in congestion or a blocked nose when you are breathing through the mouth instead of your nose. Also, anxiety may reduce saliva production for a short period.

Respiratory disorders are another reason

Experiencing bad breath during a cold infection is not uncommon. Congestion creates foul breath by drying out the mouth as you breathe through it when your nose gets blocked. Even the mucus in infected sinuses smells bad due to bacterial activity and when it comes in contact with your exhaled air, it adds a foul odour to it. Hence, chronic bronchitis, postnasal drip and chronic sinusitis can be a big cause of foul breath.

Diabetes also affects your breath

While the connection between bad breath and Diabetes seems rather distant but it is interesting to know that the two are connected. If your breath smells like acetone, the fruity smell that you get from a nail polish remover, then you must know that it is Diabetes messing up your breath smell. It could be an indicative sign of Type 1 Diabetes where there is a high presence of ketones (chemicals your liver make). Also, it might not be necessarily Diabetes, it cause could even be the new Keto diet you just started with.

It could be psychological

When a person pathologically does not have a bad breath but is psychologically certain that they have, this condition is psychological and is called Pseudo-halitosis. Another psychological condition is halitophobia where the person remains in a perpetual fear of having bad breath. Such patients might often engage in compulsive brushing, flossing and rinsing one's teeth, doing more harm than good. The disorder usually requires a psychological intervention rather than a dental.