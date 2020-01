Apart from bad breath, lack of saliva or dry mouth can cause several dental and oral problems © Shutterstock

Bad breath, medically called halitosis, is an unpleasant odor of the mouth. It is mainly caused by the build-up of bacteria in the mouth, which produces a foul smell. Bad breath can be embarrassing and may even cause anxiety. Bad breath can result from food, tobacco products, poor dental hygiene, health problems, dry mouth, oral infections, dental problems, or medications.

The saliva help keep your mouth hydrated. The antibacterial substances present in the saliva also protects your teeth from cavities, prevents food from sticking to your teeth and recuses risk of getting gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Apart from bad breath, lack of saliva or dry mouth can cause several dental and oral problems. Dehydration is the main cause of dry mouth, but smoking, cancer treatment (radiation therapy), menopause and prescription drugs can also cause the condition. Luckily, you can hydrate your parched mouth easily with these simple tricks:

Drink water throughout the day

Drink water frequently so as to keep your mouth hydrated throughout the day. The recommended amount is seven to eight glasses of water daily. A glass of water before and after every meal would be a good thing to follow. You can also add lemon juice or honey to enhance its taste.

Chew sugar free candy or gum

Chewing sugar free gum or candy will stimulate the salivary glands to produces saliva and restore moisture to your mouth.

Cut intake of alcohol, sugary and salty foods

Alcohol, coffee, acidic juices, sugary and salty foods, can strip the mouth off saliva and make it dry. Also avoid tobacco smoking and chewing tobacco-based products. Also rinse your mouth each time you eat something.

Brush twice a day

Brushing twice a day, flossing regularly, and starting your day with a mouthwash that kills bad breath germs are some effective ways to minimize morning breath. Flossing helps prevent food particles from becoming trapped between teeth and build-up of plaque. Rinse and gargle with an alcohol-free mouthwash before going to bed daily.

Foods you should include in your died

Eat water-logged foods like carrots, watermelons, celery, parsley and rosemary can help prevent a dry mouth. Celery is packed with water and eating it can add moisture to your mouth. While parsley is a natural breath freshener, the antibacterial properties of rosemary can re-hydrate your mouth.

Visit your dentist regularly

Note that oral causes are responsible for most cases of bad breath. So, visit your dentist regularly to keep your teeth health.