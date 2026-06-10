Bad breath and bleeding gums could be a warning sign of something serious: Dentist reveals 10 oral health symptoms you shouldn't ignore

Are you dealing with persistent bad breath, and bleeding gums? Read on to know the top 10 oral health warning signs that dentists say one should never ignore.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 10, 2026 9:10 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Gunjan Ganatra

Bad breath and bleeding gums could be a warning sign of something serious: Dentist reveals 10 oral health symptoms you shouldn't ignore

Bad breath, though a common problem, is something we've all had to deal with at some point in our lives. We have all had that morning breath or that lingering taste from a garlic-filled dinner. But what if that breath doesn't go away? What if that pesky odor lingers for days? Well, that's when Halitosis enters the picture. Bad breath is more than just a faux pas; it can also indicate how well you're taking care of your mouth, as well as your gums.

What Causes Bad Breath? Common Oral Health Triggers

Bad breath usually starts in the mouth. Food bits and germs build up in the mouth when oral hygiene is lacking. Germs begin to work their way through the food bits, breaking them down into those pesky little compounds that make your breath smell. But there's something that's being overlooked that causes most of our bad breath: the germs that build up on our tongues. The rough surface of our tongues is home to many germs, dead cells, and food bits that contribute to our bad breath.

Can Gum Disease Cause Bad Breath? Expert Explains

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Gunjan Ganatra, Dental surgeon, Prakriya Hospitals, Bangalore, explained that another common reason that causes bad breath to linger is gum infection. This infection is also known as periodontal disease. This infection occurs when bacteria accumulate in the gums. This infection creates pockets in the gums. These pockets act as breeding grounds for bacteria that cause bad breath. People who suffer from gum infection also experience other symptoms such as bleeding gums, swollen gums, and loose teeth.

Dry Mouth and Bad Breath: The Hidden Connection

Another reason that causes bad breath is dry mouth. Saliva plays an important role in maintaining good oral hygiene. This is because saliva helps to flush out bacteria and food particles. This is one reason that causes bad breath. This occurs when one lacks saliva in their mouth. This can also result from dehydration, medication, breathing through the mouth, and stress.

10 Expert Tips To Get Rid of Bad Breath Naturally

Although bad breath is embarrassing, it is controllable and preventable with good oral care. The best way to control bad breath is by maintaining good oral hygiene.

Here are 10 important tips to help keep bad breath away :

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Bad breath is often a sign to remind you to take care of your mouth. Healthy gums and a clean tongue are the secrets to fresh breath. Don't ignore your gums if they bleed when you brush your teeth, as this could be a symptom of periodontal disease. Fresh breath starts with good oral hygiene, not with mouth fresheners. Cleaning your tongue regularly is a sure way to keep bad breath at bay. Bad breath may be a symptom of an underlying dental problem. Brushing, flossing, and drinking enough water are easy ways to keep your breath fresh. Bad breath may cause oral problems to develop silently. Regular dental check-ups may help you find the real cause of your bad breath. A healthy mouth not only gives you a confident smile, but fresh breath too!

Therefore, it is not advisable to ignore bad breath, as it persists, or cover it up with gum or fresheners. Rather, it is a warning sign that the mouth is not being properly taken care of. On days like World Oral Health Day, it is imperative that we do not forget the significance of good oral hygiene, which not only prevents bad breath but also maintains good oral health. With good oral hygiene and dental care, bad breath can be controlled, and individuals can communicate, smile, and socialize confidently.