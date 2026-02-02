Bacterial Toxin Found To Slow Colorectal Cancer Growth Without Harming Healthy Tissue: All You Need To Know

Researchers note that toxin appeared to concentrate its effects within tumour tissue and did not cause any harmful inflammation in mice, such as effects on body weight, functions of vital organs and general health.

Cramps without any obvious explanation, bloating, or pain in the abdomen, which do not resolve, are all indicative of colon cancer. Patients also experience a fullness or a pain in the stomach following consumption of even a little meal. Depending on such symptoms, you normally anticipate that there is something that is hindering or blocking the colon or rather annoying it.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer that affects the rectum or colon. It is one of the top causes of cancer death across the globe, particularly in younger people. However, the good news is that a team of scientists from Umea University, Sweden, discovered an unexpected anti-cancer effect from a molecule produced by the bacteria responsible for cholera.

Bacterial Toxin Found To Slow Colorectal Cancer Growth

The study, which is now published in the Umea University outline that bacterial toxins can slow down the growth of colorectal tumours without causing harm to healthy tissues. Revealing more details about the findings, the lead author of the study, Sun Nyunt Wai, states, "The substance not only kills cancer cells directly. It reshapes the tumour environment and helps the immune system to work against the tumour without damaging healthy tissue."

Scientists examined MakA, which is a cytotoxin secreted by the cholera bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Following an animal test, scientists saw a systemic administration of MakA that significantly reduced the growth of the tumours.

The finding also showed that the toxin appeared to concentrate its effects within tumour tissue and did not cause any harmful inflammation in mice, such as effects on body weight, functions of vital organs and general health. Furthermore, analyses confirmed that the protein stimulated the formation of so-called immune mediators in the tumour that promote cell death while maintaining regulatory mechanisms that limit damage to surrounding tissue.

Another author of the study, Saskia Erttmann, Assistant Professor at Umea University, explained, "Although more research is needed, the results clearly show an interesting path for developing a new type of cancer treatment, which utilizes substances that bacteria create to both kill cancer cells and strengthen the body's own defences."

What Is Colorectal Cancer? Signs

Colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancers is an abnormal growth of cancer cells in the colon or rectum. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people over 50 years are at a higher risk of colorectal cancer. The global health organization outlines that colon cancer typically does not give any early signs, but you must be cautious if you experience any of the following symptoms:

Change in bowel habits Blood in your stool Diarrhoea Constipation Unable to empty the stomach all the way Abdominal pain Unexplained weight loss

The best way to prevent colorectal cancer is to get screened regularly. Studies suggest that people can reduce the risk of developing cancer by following certain lifestyle changes, such as:

Increasing physical activity Eating a diet low in any more fats Consuming fruits, vegetables, and whole creams Reducing alcohol intake Avoiding tobacco Managing a healthy weight

Treatment For Colorectal Cancer

With timely treatment, according to the WHO, colorectal cancer is curable at the early stage. It states, "Treatments for colorectal cancer are based on the type and progression of the cancer and the person's medical history. Early detection of colorectal cancer can lead to better treatments and outcomes. Treatments include: surgery, radiotherapy (radiation), chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy."