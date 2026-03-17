Back-to-school health guide: Key vaccinations kids need before entering preschool

A simple checklist on vaccination can keep your child immunised, safe and prepared to have a great and safe school year. Check out key vaccinations list every kids require before entering preschool.

As the new academic session is all set to kickstart, it is crucial for parents to ensure that their child's regular schedule of immunisation is done before the school opens. According to healthcare professionals, school entry vaccination is non-negotiable as it helps to safeguard children against severe infections as well as establish a safer classroom environment for their classmates and teachers. Paediatricians suggest that parents should check the vaccination history of their child during the school preparation health check and ensure that any outstanding doses are done immediately.

Importance of vaccines

Vaccines assist in training the immune system of the body to identify and attack the dangerous germs including viruses and bacteria. They provoke the formation of antibodies and develop long-term immunity in children as they grow older. Immunisation has been used widely in averting numerous diseases that were widespread and dangerous in childhood.

According to Dr. Bir Singh Yadav, Consultant Paediatrician at Motherhood Hospitals, Gurugram, certain diseases can be prevented by vaccines, including measles, which can cause pneumonia and brain infections, and diphtheria, which can affect breathing and heart function. He said, "Vaccination greatly lowers the chances of serious sickness, complications as well as hospitalisation in children." The specialists also indicate that vaccination is very useful not only in protecting the concerned child, but also in averting outbreaks in schools and the general population at large by reducing the pathogen spread.

Vaccination checklist for pre-school parents

MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella): It is a vaccine against three extremely viral infections in children. Between the ages of four and six years before school admission, a booster dose is normally administered to make sure that the immunity is strong. Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTP): The DTP booster serves against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough. These infections may lead to serious breathing difficulties and other complications among children. The booster dose enhances the immunity which has been acquired in infancy and early childhood. Polio: This vaccination protects against poliovirus which may cause paralysis and permanent disability. The polio vaccine is effective in providing long-term protection using both the oral polio vaccine (OPV) and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) boosters. Varicella: The varicella vaccine helps in preventing chickenpox which is a very infectious disease that is easily spread among school children and can result in fever and rashes. Two doses are more effective and prolonged. Hepatitis B vaccine: This vaccine covers against hepatitis B infection that is liver-related and can result in long-term issues as chronic liver disease, cirrhosis and liver cancer. The three dose immunization is a guarantee of life-long liver coverage. The turkele vaccination against typhoid: Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV): This vaccine is advised to children who are between the ages of nine and 12 months because it guards against typhoid fever that is passed through contaminated water and food and is known to cause long-term illnesses to schooling children. Influenza (flu) vaccine: Annual flu vaccination is being suggested by doctors to school-going children. It helps breakdown seasonal influenza infection, prevents Infection in schools and saves children with asthma or other respiratory issues.

Dr. Yadav notes that side effects like fever, fatigue or body ache following vaccination are normal and they disappear within a day or two. The physicians further highlight that the symptoms are temporary and it is an indication that the immune system is developing protection.

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