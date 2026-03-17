Back-to-school health guide: Key vaccinations kids need before entering preschool

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As the new academic session is all set to kickstart, it is crucial for parents to ensure that their child's regular schedule of immunisation is done before the school opens. According to healthcare professionals, school entry vaccination is non-negotiable as it helps to safeguard children against severe infections as well as establish a safer classroom environment for their classmates and teachers. Paediatricians suggest that parents should check the vaccination history of their child during the school preparation health check and ensure that any outstanding doses are done immediately.
Vaccines assist in training the immune system of the body to identify and attack the dangerous germs including viruses and bacteria. They provoke the formation of antibodies and develop long-term immunity in children as they grow older. Immunisation has been used widely in averting numerous diseases that were widespread and dangerous in childhood.
According to Dr. Bir Singh Yadav, Consultant Paediatrician at Motherhood Hospitals, Gurugram, certain diseases can be prevented by vaccines, including measles, which can cause pneumonia and brain infections, and diphtheria, which can affect breathing and heart function. He said, "Vaccination greatly lowers the chances of serious sickness, complications as well as hospitalisation in children." The specialists also indicate that vaccination is very useful not only in protecting the concerned child, but also in averting outbreaks in schools and the general population at large by reducing the pathogen spread.
Dr. Yadav notes that side effects like fever, fatigue or body ache following vaccination are normal and they disappear within a day or two. The physicians further highlight that the symptoms are temporary and it is an indication that the immune system is developing protection.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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