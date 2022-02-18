Back To Basics Is The Only Way To Stop The Spread Of Any New COVID Variant

If we want to stop the spread of any new COVID variant and return to the pre-pandemic normalcy, you need to go back to basics. What does this mean? Read on to find the answer.

The current scenario of COVID-19's Omicron variant racking up cases might seem disheartening to most of us. After all, just when it seemed as if things were returning to the pre-pandemic normalcy, the ongoing third-wave slapped everything out of order, leaving everyone exasperated. If anything, though, this pandemic has taught humankind a lesson or two. For starters, COVID-19 has reiterated the very basic spirit of survival not quitting. So, with a third wave looming around and unanswered questions like will the world ever return to the 'normal', the larger onus to prevent any new variant from spreading like a wildfire comes onto the common people. But how do we do so? The answer is pretty simple -- by going back to basics. What does that mean, you ask? Well, read on to find the answer.

Back to Basics Defining the Expectations

For starters, embracing the new way of living, the new reality that COVID-19 demands us to accept is the first step towards going back to basics. Accepting this new way of life includes wearing masks, adhering to the social distancing norms, taking care of the overall cleanliness and hygiene, washing hands regularly, and staying away from any form of gathering for the time being. The earlier we imbibe these shifts in our lifestyles, the easier our lives will become. The goal is to cultivate a simpler lifestyle in every aspect. Be it fixing our eating habits; scrutinizing our consumption patterns; developing a healthier sleeping habit; taking care of our fitness through yoga, exercise, and meditation; all these things put together, form the very first step towards going back to basics.

Back to Basics Health and Overall Wellbeing

Now that we have defined what we mean by returning to basics, it is time to further break down the goals into tangible and easy to execute steps. Let's begin with fixing our eating habits. The mantra is to shift our focus to healthy, home-cooked, and fresh food. That is as simple as things can get. It is no secret that home-cooked food is best for us, and it's high time we embrace the same for the sake of our immunity and health two vital elements in beating COVID.

The next step is fitness. Since restrictions and guidelines like lockdown and night curfew prevent us from stepping out, our fitness goals take a hit, but there's an easy solution to that as well. All you need to do is clock a minimum of 20 minutes of movement for yourself every day. Get yourself moving, do any form of physical exercise or yoga for at least 20 minutes, and you're good to go.

Fixing our sleeping patterns fall next on the agenda. It is not hidden that social media and a tsunami of OTT platforms have waged a war against sleep. But, that needs to change if we strive to prevent the spread of any new COVID variants. We must follow the old and basic concept of early to bed and early to rise. Sleeping around 10 or 10:30 and waking up around 5 to 6 in the morning can do wonders for our health and well-being, but to experience that magic, we must fix our sleeping patterns first.

Another important aspect of achieving better health and overall wellbeing is having meaningful relationships. Social media may have added N number of followers to our online profiles, but in reality, all of us have very few people with whom we can talk our hearts out, express our fears, and share our anxieties. It is now high time that we prioritize such meaningful relationships in our lives and put in the required efforts to enrich them. Not only will it foster a better environment around us, but will also help improve our mental health. It is well-known that in most cases, anyone dealing with mental health issues often aggravates the situation by isolating themselves. With the support of meaningful relationships on our side, we can overcome these situations.

And finally, keeping a track of our expenses forms another significant part of our overall wellbeing. Reckless spending is one of the primary reasons that create an unnecessary burden on individuals, pushing them towards stress, anxiety, and depression. By tracking our expenses and keeping a check on them, we can overcome these situations and enjoy better mental health.

If you take a moment to ponder, you will notice that these tips and tricks are nothing new. These have all been sane sayings and practices that have long been prevalent around us. These are very basic. And that's exactly what we need to do if we want to stop the spread of any new COVID variant. Embrace the basics. Go back to basics.

The author of this article is Pritika Singh, CEO of Prayag Hospital & Research Pvt Ltd.