About 80 per cent of the world population experiences a back problem at some point in their lives. This is mostly through their lifestyle habits: sitting in front of the computer for long hours, bad eating habits, smoking and disturbed sleeping pattern. Here are some mistakes which millennials are making with regards to their spine health and possible ways to improve them so that there is minimal damage to their spine:

1) Sitting for too long – “Sitting is the new smoking. Studies state that sitting can have similar effects on your spine and overall health as smoking. Most people spend over 8 hours sitting in the same position, without taking frequent breaks, walking around or stretching. So there is no movement in their body. Even while sitting, maintain a good posture: keep your back and neck straight,” says Dr Sara Ansari, Spine Specialist, QI Spine Clinic.

2) Long hours of cell phone and laptop usage – In this age of long work hours as well as Netflix, both work and recreation involve a lot of phone and laptop usage. You do not take care of how much pressure you are unknowingly putting on your upper back. Bad posture can cause lifelong, perhaps, permanent damage to the spine, if proper care is not taken.

3) Smoking – Studies show that smoking increases your risk of severe back pain and must be avoided by most people who experience back pain. The nicotine present in cigarettes restricts oxygen supply to your cells and accelerates degenerative damage to the discs that provides cushion to the vertebrae. Studies also suggest that an increase in pain increases smoking.

4) Not getting enough sunshine vitamins – Staying largely indoors leads to vitamin D deficiency which causes aches and pains including back pain. Taking walks in the morning and increasing consumption of food rich in vitamin D including, fish, almond milk, orange juice and cheese.

5) Getting too little sleep – There is a stark correlation between back pain and insomnia – 53% back pain patients have been known to suffer from insomnia. It is a vicious cycle. As the pain increases, a person finds it difficult to sleep and vice versa.

6) Taking painkillers daily – Painkillers mask the symptom. They do not treat the underlying problem. The pain will keep coming back unless you address the root cause of the pain. “If you find yourself taking painkillers every time you experience pain then you are most likely experiencing a chronic back pain issue. It is important that you consult a doctor immediately. Painkillers should be restricted to times of SOS only,” Dr Sara says.

7) Not getting treated on time – Painkillers, balms, and home remedies may relieve your pain temporarily. But seeking help from a spine specialist is important to treat the root cause. A carefully guided spine rehabilitation programme is recommended as the most effective treatment option for back pain.