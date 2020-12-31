The world has been battling coronavirus and problems induced by it. The global outbreak of the deadly disease created an unprecedented challenge to the world. Everyone was forced to live a sedentary life and spine problems have increased manifold during the work from home culture. Many factors play a vital role in the growing cases of spine problems such as sedentary lifestyle prolonged sitting lack of exercise and poor activity. Improper posture also contributes to the problem. Lack Of Movement Leads To Spine Problems The ongoing pandemic has changed how we used to live our lives especially after the lockdown