Spinal problems are constantly on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what you can do to mitigate the risk of spine problems.

The world has been battling coronavirus and problems induced by it. The global outbreak of the deadly disease created an unprecedented challenge to the world. Everyone was forced to live a sedentary life, and spine problems have increased manifold during the work from home culture. Many factors play a vital role in the growing cases of spine problems such as sedentary lifestyle, prolonged sitting, lack of exercise and poor activity. Improper posture also contributes to the problem.

Lack Of Movement Leads To Spine Problems

The ongoing pandemic has changed how we used to live our lives, especially after the lockdown was implemented. People who have been working from home complained of backache, neck pain, and spinal problems.

Physical inactivity has led to an increase in the number of cases of spinal problems. The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in a report also stated that poor ergonomics and sitting on laptops all day can result in spinal issues for many professionals.

According to a study published in the European Spine Journal, there are strong chances that heavy physical workload and awkward positions are risk factors for back pain. A media report suggested that forced inactivity leads to spinal load and weak spinal musculatures.

It is vital to keep your muscles strong to avoid spinal problems. Since the elderly find it difficult to do so, they are more prone to such problems. Working professionals are also at risk of problems such as back and neck pain.

What Can You Do To Manage Spine Problems?

While the pandemic may have elevated the risk of developing health problems, some preventive measures may help.

Stand Every Chance You Get

Some studies suggest that adding bouts of standing while working from home can be helpful. It can alleviate the risk of getting lower-back pain.

Start Walking

Set an alarm on your phone or watch as a reminder to get up and move. Stretch after every hour when you’re working. Only a few stretches can get the blood flowing and loosen the mind and refresh the body.

Good Posture Is Vital

Prolonged hunching while standing or sitting can cause your muscles to become strained and painful. This happens because of reduced blood flow and weakness. When your posture is straight, the bones of your spine are correctly aligned, which means that you will face fewer spinal problems.

Practice Yoga

One of the best ways to ward off health problems is yoga. This Indian practise aims to improve your body awareness and health. It promotes strength, flexibility, body awareness and a good posture.

Keep Your Weight In Check

Being overweight increases stress on the lower back as well as other joints and is a risk factor for many other spinal problems. Eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly to shed the extra kilos and achieve a healthy weight.