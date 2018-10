We don’t blame you if love wearing high heels like stilettos. After all, they make your legs appear slimmer, longer and sexier! Heels also give your gait a graceful touch. However, high heels, when worn regularly can cause massive damage not just to your legs but your entire body as well.

Osteoarthritis: High heels can cause damage to the joints and this can cause stiffness and pain. The type of arthritis that wearing high heels can cause is called osteoarthritis, which is the most common form of the condition.

Varicose veins: Varicose veins, a problem in which veins in the legs become widened, bulging and twisted, is aggravated due to regular use of high heels. The higher the heel on the shoe the more weight is pushed forward onto the balls of the feet, which can cause pain.

Balance problems: A few studies show that the movement of your ankle muscle, step length, balance control and total range of movement is reduced when you wear high heels. Long-term use of high heels affects the neuro-mechanics of walking and puts a strain on muscles and tendons of the lower legs causing musculoskeletal disorders.

Strain on calf muscles: A research by the University of Queensland said that women who wear stilettos regularly have shorter and forceful strides even when they walk barefoot because their body gets accustomed to walking in high heels. This causes the tendons to shorten and results in more strain on the calf muscles.

Problems in conceiving: According to Dr Sagarika Aggarwal, IVF expert, Indira IVF hospital, heel sizes over 5 inches force the body to adopt unnatural postures that could create problems with conceiving uterus and the reproductive system. The foot bones, pelvis, and spine, under the influence of high heels (external force), tend to bend easily causing deformation. The tilted posture or the misbalance and misalignment displaces the uterus from its physiological anteverted or retroverted position and thereby causing pain during menstruation, intercourse, and other fertility-related issues.”