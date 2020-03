Sleeping on the back is the best position for a healthy back. @Shutterstock

Lower back pain is the most common cause of job-related disability. Data say about 80 percent of adults experience low back pain at some point in their lifetimes. The intensity of the pain can range from a dull, constant ache to a sudden, sharp sensation that leaves the person debilitated.

Lower back pain not only affects the person’s daily life but can also disturb his sleep. Poor bed posture can aggravate the pain. In fact, a poor sleeping position may be the underlying cause of your lower back pain. Because certain positions can place too much pressure on the neck, hips, and back.

So, the way you sleep can make a big difference, when you have lower back. As suggested by experts, the best sleeping positions for lower back pain:

Sleeping on the back with pillow under the knees

Sleeping on the back is the best position for a healthy back. This position evenly distributes your weight and also ensures proper alignment of the head, neck, and spine. Placing a small pillow under the knees help provide additional support as well as maintain the natural curve of the spine.

Curled-up foetal position

This position is recommended for people with a herniated disc. To adopting a curled-up foetal position, lie on the side and tuck the knees into the chest. This sleeping position reduces bending of the spine and helps open up the joints.

Sleeping on the front with pillow under the stomach

While lying on the front of the body is considered the worst sleeping posture, it may help those who struggle to sleep in another position. Experts suggest placing a slim pillow underneath the stomach and hips. This is to improve spinal alignment. This sleeping position may also benefit people with a herniated disc or a degenerative disc disease.

Sleeping on the back in a reclined position

Sleeping in a reclined position may relief lower back pain. This is particularly good for people with isthmic spondylolisthesis. You can use an adjustable bed if you find significant relief from this position.