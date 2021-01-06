Back pain is a common problem that affects most of us at some point in our lives. Commonly back pain stems from muscle strain, tension, or injury to the muscles, ligaments, and discs that support your spine. It’s normal to feel back pain as you age. The cartilage that cushions joints breaks down and wears away with age. At the same time, the disks between the vertebrae shrink. This causes bones to rub against each other, leading to pain and stiffness. However, people of any age can have back pain because of different reasons. Sometimes back pain could be a sign of other serious health conditions, like kidney infection, cancer, or heart attack. The pain may emerge or aggravate while sitting or taking a step, or even after eating. If you have often back pain after eating your meals, it could be because of one of these reasons. Also Read - How to manage back pain and sciatica in winter?

Heartburn

Pain in your back after eating may be caused by heartburn, a digestive disorder the causes burning pain in the chest due to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or commonly called acid reflux. Other symptoms of heartburn include a sour taste in the mouth, a sore throat, and a cough. Certain foods may trigger or aggravate heartburn symptoms such as alcohol, caffeine, chocolate, spicy foods and tomatoes. Also Read - Suffering from heartburn? 7 Effective home remedies for a quick relief

Peptic ulcer

Back pain may also result from a peptic ulcer, a sore in your stomach or the small intestines. This type of ulcer. Other typical symptoms of a peptic ulcer include heartburn, abdominal pain, bloating and gas. Also Read - Is your chest pain a sign of a heart attack, or something else?

The most common causes of peptic ulcers are bacterial infection and long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and naproxen sodium. If not properly managed, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) can also lead to ulcers. Eating spicy or acidic foods can make ulcer symptoms worse.

Poor Posture

Hunching over your food during a meal can also lead to soreness in your back. Slouching after a meal may trigger heartburn caused by acid reflux and can lead to back pain.

Slouching, slumping, and other types of poor posture can strain your muscles and joints and lead to back and joint pain.

Kidney infection

Back pain is one of the symptoms of kidney infections. Your kidneys are located just under your rib cage, on each side of your spine. Pain in your sides or middle to upper back could result from a kidney infection. Other symptoms of kidney infections to watch out for include frequent urination, a burning sensation or pain when urinating, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

Heart attack

If you’re having back pain, along with chest pain, sweating, nausea and lightheadedness, it may mean you are experiencing a heart attack. Women are more likely than men to have atypical heart attack symptoms, such as back pain, pressure in the upper back and shortness of breath.

Food allergy or intolerance

If you have allergy or intolerance to certain foods, you may experience inflammation and back pain after eating them. The inflammation triggered by the foods like alcohol, dairy, gluten, peanuts, and sugar may also worsen your existing back pain.

Gallstones

The gallbladder stores and releases bile, a fluid that helps the body to digest fats. Gallstones or hardened deposits of bile can block the bile duct or tube, leading to a gallbladder attack. A gallbladder attack usually occurs after you eat a large meal or fatty foods. This is because your body makes more bile when you eat fatty foods. The attack can cause severe pain in the upper abdomen that may radiate to the back. Other typical symptoms of a gallbladder attack include tender abdomen, nausea and vomiting.

Pancreatitis

It is the inflammation of the pancreas, an organ an organ located in the abdomen that helps in digestion and blood sugar regulation. Pancreatitis can cause back pain, as well as abdominal pain that gets worse after eating, a fast pulse, fever, nausea and vomiting.