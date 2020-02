Your doctor can identify the cause of your back pain with a test or an imaging study. © Shutterstock

Do take your back pain lightly. Back pain may be a symptom of a serious medical problem, which needs need to be diagnosed by a doctor. Problems with the spinal muscles, nerves, bones, discs or tendon may cause lower back pain. The pain could also be due to a problem with nearby organs, such as kidneys. Talk to your doctor if you’re having back pain.

You doctor may ask various questions to determine how severe the pain is. Such as the exact location of your pain, if the pain is affecting your movement, your past health records, other symptoms elsewhere in your body, etc.

Some conditions commonly linked to back pain

Your doctor can identify the cause of your back pain with a test or an imaging study.

Spinal stenosis

Spinal stenosis occurs due to narrowing of the space around the spinal cord that puts pressure on the nerves. Symptoms include pain in the lower back, cramping in the legs, trouble walking.

Bulging or ruptured disks

Disks act as cushions between the bones in your spine. Bulging or ruptured disk can put pressure on the nerves and cause back pain. Disk disease is often detected during spine X-rays for some other reason.

Arthritis

Arthritis can occur anywhere along the spine but more commonly in the lower back and neck. Osteoarthritis is the most common form of spinal arthritis and can affect the lower back. The pain is typically felt more when you bend or twist your back. In some cases, arthritis in the spine can lead to spinal stenosis.

Skeletal irregularities

Sometimes back pain can be caused by skeletal irregularities. For example, scoliosis – a condition in which your spine curves to the side. Generally, it happens in middle age.

Osteoporosis

The main cause of osteoporosis is a spinal compression fracture, which happens if your bones become porous and brittle. It can cause sudden, severe back pain that gets worse when you are standing or walking.